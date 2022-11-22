Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Newberry heads Linfield past leaders Larne

Linfield hauled themselves back into Premiership contention with a vital 1-0 win over leaders Larne at Windsor Park.

Michael Newberry's 77th minute header was enough to settle an abrasive encounter in the champions' favour.

Larne still hold a five point advantage at the top after only their second defeat of the league campaign.

Linfield move into joint-fourth position, level on points with Crusaders, who they meet at Windsor Park on Saturday.

In a match initially postponed from September due to international call-ups, Larne came close to opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Mark Randall's corner eventually found its way to Paul O'Neill.

The striker stabbed an effort towards goal but Kyle McClean was ideally positioned to hack the ball off the line, close to the near post.

The visitors created two good opening inside a minute as firstly, Lee Bonis cut inside and his shot warmed Chris Johns' palms and then seconds later, O'Neill's angled drive was well turned over by the Linfield keeper.

As Larne continued to dominate the attacking chances, Bonis headed over from a Ben Doherty cross, while O'Neill's first-time volley whistled narrowly wide.

Linfield posed much more of an attacking threat after the interval and came mightily close to opening the scoring on 58 minutes when a corner was headed against the crossbar by Daniel Finlayson and Sam Roscoe couldn't keep his follow-up header on target.

Straight away at the other end, Doherty ran onto a O'Neill through ball and his rasping drive was superbly pushed away by Johns.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 77 minutes as Kirk Millar's teasing free kick from the touchline curled away from Larne keeper Rohan Ferguson and defender Newberry, on as a substitute, was on hand to nod home.