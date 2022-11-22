Close menu

World Cup 2022: England captain Harry Kane set to have scan on right ankle on Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section England

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Harry Kane is set to have a scan on his right ankle before Friday's World Cup game with the United States.

Kane, 29, sustained a blow early in the second half during the 6-2 victory over Iran in Group B on Monday.

He was eventually replaced by Callum Wilson and was later seen with light strapping on the ankle.

Kane is set to have the scan on Wednesday to assess the extent of the problem.

The Tottenham striker has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the Three Lions.

England boss Gareth Southgate will hope Kane's scan results are positive as he prepares his team for the second game of the group stage.

Midfielder James Maddison missed the Iran match as he recovers from a knee issue, while defender Harry Maguire came off feeling ill on Monday.

Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes at England's Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday but is not considered a fitness doubt.

Comments

Join the conversation

134 comments

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 22:30

    Best to rest Kane for the USA game. Surely we have the ability to win this game without him.

    • Reply posted by bob b, today at 22:35

      bob b replied:
      We lol

  • Comment posted by DornochBlue, today at 22:43

    Never get the hate for him -no England fan myself but he scores goals and his passing is like a top midfielders? Must be missing something that the haters see that I don't -If he's out , and Callum Wilson is a top player, he's virtually unreplaceble ?

    • Reply posted by zotsbu, today at 22:50

      zotsbu replied:
      You watch him with rose coloured spectacles on.

  • Comment posted by ancelotti_s left eyebrow is sentient, today at 22:30

    I, for one, hope that Kane is Able to recover from his injury ;-)

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, today at 22:33

      Kryten27 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by danielmanu96, today at 22:41

    Hope it nothing series. Definitely need him for this tournament. One positive after the first game was 6 goals scored a none by him, meaning we definitely have goals throughout the squad and not just relying on player. But he is our captain and soon to be top scorer in the nations history. Come on you 🦁🦁🦁

    • Reply posted by danielmanu96, today at 22:45

      danielmanu96 replied:
      Hope its* nothing serious* . Bleeding auto correct does me no favours 🤣

  • Comment posted by Bigarfur, today at 22:32

    He could wrap his armband around it

  • Comment posted by Fraser, today at 22:45

    If you want to support England stop the petty club tribalism at least while the tournament is on. He is a top player and are chances are better with him rather than without him

    • Reply posted by wembley1977, today at 22:46

      wembley1977 replied:
      Yep 3rd place is still in your grasp.

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 22:32

    Not great, but only sounds like he's a doubt for the USA match. If that's the case, rest him and play him against Wales.

    If we can't beat USA without Kane, we aren't going very far anyway.

    • Reply posted by Monty Burns, today at 22:42

      Monty Burns replied:
      what?? hes off for a scan. what type of scan shows damage that will be gone a week later???? funny how heads work

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, today at 22:32

    Would have gotten Kane off at half time considering how dirty Iran were

    • Reply posted by Bigarfur, today at 22:33

      Bigarfur replied:
      At least Iran showed some courage

  • Comment posted by TeamStealth, today at 22:41

    Give him the game off. The Americans couldn't handle Kieffer Moore when he came on for Wales, if we play Callum Wilson in a similar role he'll cause them all kinds of problems.

    • Reply posted by low profile, today at 22:58

      low profile replied:
      Yes, but if they couldn't handle Kieffer Moore how would they handle Harry Kane? Kane is basically Moore but with quality.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:35

    Give him the game off.
    He'll be stronger for rest of the tournament.

  • Comment posted by diggler , today at 22:33

    He is much more than a goal scorer. Watch what he did vs Iran

  • Comment posted by onenilupjitters, today at 22:39

    Wilson is an able deputy and has showed a selfless team approach already.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 22:45

    Lucky that the only other true central striker the manager could find room for in a 26 man squad is the famously robust Callum Wilson.

  • Comment posted by carer, today at 22:30

    Unfortunate for Harry and the team, but good to see already from game 1 we can rely on others to score.

  • Comment posted by Manxie, today at 22:30

    Not the end of the world if missing for a couple of games. Squad proved they have enough goals in them without him contributing yesterday. Yes, it was Iran but you've still got to put the ball in the back of the net...

    • Reply posted by uncle barbar, today at 22:49

      uncle barbar replied:
      But Kane assisted for at least two of those goals!

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 22:33

    Kane can do with a rest and Wilson looks a good replacement.

  • Comment posted by ataloss, today at 22:30

    Did OK without him.

  • Comment posted by NeilH, today at 22:50

    We’d have a better chance with Kane in the squad than without him.

    I hope he is fit for Friday.

    • Reply posted by LazarusHuxley, today at 22:52

      LazarusHuxley replied:
      Thanks Neil

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 22:48

    If he has got to have a scan on his ankle, and Southgate picks him for the next game against USA it will be out in the best interests of Kane. England should be able to beat USA without him,

  • Comment posted by vanPietro, today at 22:59

    He'd not be missed; a shadow of his former self. Never achieved 'owt; southern poncey

