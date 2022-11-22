Last updated on .From the section Football

Tom Huddlestone made his third appearance in this season's Papa John's Trophy for Manchester United Under-21s at former club Wolves

Former England midfielder Tom Huddlestone helped Manchester United Under-21s win at Wolves in the Papa John's Trophy second round.

The ex-Tottenham man, who turns 36 next month, joined United as an academy coach in the summer after being released by Hull.

He has made several substitute appearances in the EFL Trophy and Premier League 2 this term but started for the first time at Molineux in an otherwise youthful side which included Teden Mengi and Charlie Savage, son of Robbie, who have Champions League experience.

Wolves teenager Nathan Fraser - who was an unused substitute in this month's first-team defeat at Brighton - hit the post in the first half and saw what he thought was a late winner ruled out for offside.

United keeper Nathan Bishop was the hero in the shootout, saving two penalties, allowing highly rated 17-year-old Kobbie Mainoo, who has already been on the first-team bench this season, to send United into the last 16 thanks to a 4-1 win on penalties.

Chelsea Under-21s were the second Premier League academy side through as Malik Mothersille scored twice in a 4-2 win at Peterborough. Cesare Casadei - who featured for Italy Under-21s in a friendly against Germany Under-21s on Saturday - and Ben Elliott were also on target.

However, League Two Stevenage came from behind to dump Arsenal Under-21s out in a thriller.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji put the young Gunners ahead only for David Amoo and Dan Sweeney to turn the tie around.

Amario Cozier-Duberry made it 2-2 on 74 minutes but Arthur Read's long-range stunner settled it less than a minute later.

Burton were seconds away from elimination before edging-out League Two visitors Tranmere.

Jordan Turnbull put Rovers 1-0 up after just seven minutes and they led until the 92nd minute when Albion's Mustapha Carayol sent the tie to penalties.

Rovers led the shootout 4-3 but fired their next two over the bar to lose 5-4.

Cheltenham also needed spot-kicks to edge past Forest Green Rovers after a 1-1 draw.

Josh March's first-half header was cancelled-out by Ryan Broom, but March saw his spot-kick saved by Luke Southwood as Rovers bowed-out 4-3 in the shootout.

Tom Hopper glanced Lincoln ahead against Morecambe but Cole Stockton sent the tie to spot-kicks, only for Imps stopper Jordan Wright to save the final two efforts to send them through.

Dane Scarlett was on target as Portsmouth won 2-0 at high-flying Ipswich, while League One leaders Plymouth came from behind to edge Charlton 3-2 thanks to Sam Cosgrove, Niall Ennis and Caleb Roberts' first Argyle goal.

Tommy Leigh's penalty ensured Accrington progressed at Grimsby while Lorent Tolaj's first goal for Salford was enough to see-off League Two rivals Bradford, and Kyle Hudlin tapped home the only goal as AFC Wimbledon overcame last season's losing finalists Sutton.

MK Dons beat Newport 3-1, with Will Grigg among the scorers, while Elias Kachunga hit the winner as Bolton edged League Two Barrow 3-2.