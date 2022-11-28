Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group D
TunisiaTunisia15:00FranceFrance
Venue: Education City Stadium

Tunisia v France

TEAM NEWS

Tunisia expect to have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia's second-highest goal scorer, is in contention to start having made just one substitute appearance so far.

Head coach Didier Deschamps has said he will not "preserve the ego" of Kylian Mbappe by being obligated to start him when France have already qualified.

Raphael Varane may not be risked for a second game in four days following his return from a hamstring injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

France are already through so this is likely to be Tunisia against their reserves - what a lovely position to be in.

Tunisia will be hoping Australia can get a draw, because that would open the door to them going through - although it is still a big ask for them to beat France's second team.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions for the second round of World Cup games

MATCH FACTS

  • This will be the first competitive meeting between Tunisia and France.
  • Tunisia have won just two of their 17 World Cup matches.
  • France are the first World Cup holders to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006.
  • Kylian Mbappe has scored 50 goals for club and country in 2022. It is the second time he has reached a half-century in a calendar year, also scoring 51 in 2021.
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 30th November 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32104137
2Senegal32014316
3Ecuador31113214
4Qatar300316-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
