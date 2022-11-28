Tunisia v France

Last updated on .From the section Football

Forward Kylian Mbappe has scored 14 goals in his last 12 appearances for France

TEAM NEWS

Tunisia expect to have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Wahbi Khazri, Tunisia's second-highest goal scorer, is in contention to start having made just one substitute appearance so far.

Head coach Didier Deschamps has said he will not "preserve the ego" of Kylian Mbappe by being obligated to start him when France have already qualified.

Raphael Varane may not be risked for a second game in four days following his return from a hamstring injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

France are already through so this is likely to be Tunisia against their reserves - what a lovely position to be in.

Tunisia will be hoping Australia can get a draw, because that would open the door to them going through - although it is still a big ask for them to beat France's second team.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

This will be the first competitive meeting between Tunisia and France.

Tunisia have won just two of their 17 World Cup matches.

France are the first World Cup holders to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 50 goals for club and country in 2022. It is the second time he has reached a half-century in a calendar year, also scoring 51 in 2021.

