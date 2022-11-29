Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Last updated on .From the section Football

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez could make his first World Cup start - he's played just 90 minutes of football since August

TEAM NEWS

Saudi Arabia captain Salman Al Faraj has been ruled out of the tournament with a shin injury.

Right-back Mohammed Al Burayk has a calf issue, while midfielder Abdulelah Al Malki is suspended.

Mexico coach Tata Martino could recall holding midfielder Edson Alvarez after captain Andres Guardado picked up a muscle problem in their last match.

Martino's likely to revert to a back four and a recognised striker, which could mean a start for Raul Jimenez.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I have been really disappointed with Mexico so far and, even if they win this game, they will be hoping Poland do them a favour and beat Argentina.

Saudi Arabia are in control of their own fate but maybe their best day at this World Cup has already happened.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Mexico are unbeaten in five previous meetings with Saudi Arabia, winning four and drawing the other.

Saudi Arabia have failed to score in eight of their 16 fixtures in 2022 - the only time they've found the net more than once was in their 2-1 victory over Argentina last Tuesday.

Mexico last suffered group stage elimination in 1978 and they have reached the round of 16 in each of their previous seven World Cups.

El Tri have mustered just five shots on target in their first two matches, with each one coming from a different player.

