Prenton Park currently plays host to football on the pitch, but soon Tranmere Rovers' home will hold virtual matches too

Tranmere Rovers plan to open one of the "most specialist esports centres in the north west of England" within the next 12 to 18 months, says vice-chairman Nicola Palios.

The club will initially use space at their Prenton Park home when they start the process in early December.

The plans, which also involve a BTEC course in esports, will see them go on to move into a 750-square metre centre.

"It's about engaging young people and creating skills," Palios said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, she added: "We have always tried, as a club, to build things that can create excitement and interest and revenues outside of just what goes on on a Saturday afternoon, it's part of developing a sustainable football club.

"We also want to do things that bring a genuine benefit to the community and esports seems to be one area where we could combine all of them.

"That will [consist of] a dedicated esports hub. The dedicated esports facility would be by far the most specialist centre in the north west of England."

The BTEC qualification in esports will get under way in September 2023 and will build students' skills in a broad spectrum of abilities, including digital marketing, graphics and production.

Tranmere's esports proposals come off the back of plans to build a 15,000 capacity stadium on former dockland, having been given £200,000 in funding.

Despite esports' successes and investment, including England winning more medals than any other participating country during this summer's esports trial at the Commonwealth Games, it has faced criticism, with some suggesting it is not a sport at all.

Palios, on the other hand, has come around to the idea that esports is no different than other sports and sees an opportunity for the club to engage with its community.

"My first reaction to it before I really looked into it in any detail was 'what's the attraction of watching somebody else play a game' but then somebody said to me 'what do you think you're doing on a Saturday afternoon?'," she continued.

"I'm not playing football on a Saturday afternoon, I'm watching somebody else do it, who is much better than me.

"Young people have grown up with this culture of watching people play esports at the top level and I think we've got an exciting opportunity to engage with people who just want to watch and learn and use it as a form of recreation."