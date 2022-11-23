Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Dino Maamria took over as Burton boss from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in September

Manager Dino Maamria says Burton Albion were "ugly" in getting past Tranmere in the Papa Johns Trophy and that a repeat performance "will not be tolerated" in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The Brewers overcame League Two side Tranmere 5-4 on penalties to reach the last 16 after Mustapha Carayol's late goal sent the tie to a shootout.

Burton next face non-league side Chippenham in the FA Cup second round.

"It was an awful performance," Maamria told BBC Radio Derby.

"The first half was really, really poor and I wasn't happy at half-time. I made five subs and could have made more.

"I was trying to look after one or two for the FA Cup at the weekend but that first half was not acceptable.

"I said before the game that we had to do whatever it takes to go through and we did that, and made it very, very ugly."

Maamria said the showing highlighted Burton's weaknesses and emphasised that the League One strugglers can ill afford to be complacent.

"We have to be 80-90% each week, we are where we are for a reason," he said.

"We are not a team that is going to win a game at 60 or 70%, not a chance. Not against any opposition.

"We can't afford that type of performance because we will get punished.

"It's not acceptable and not something I will tolerate."