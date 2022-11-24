Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Former Rangers coach Michael Beale is being heavily linked with the manager's post at Ibrox

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale will be given permission to speak to Rangers in the next 24 hours. (Sun) external-link

Championship side QPR are expecting manager Beale to leave the club to take over as the new boss of Rangers. (Talksport) external-link

Rangers are considering alternatives to Beale with the board holding back on an approach for the QPR boss. (Record) external-link

Mark Warburton, who managed Rangers and QPR, would not expect Beale to turn down a move to Ibrox. (Express) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson urges Beale not to be a 'yes man' if he is appointed Ibrox manager. (Record) external-link

Ally McCoist, the ex-Rangers player and manager, believes Sean Dyche would be a safer option as Ibrox boss. (Express) external-link

Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi is in the last stage of his recovery from injury, says his father. (Record) external-link

Reported Celtic target Alistair Johnston would consider a January switch from Montreal. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic are at an advanced stage of signing £800,000 right-back Johnston. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Montreal president Gabriel Gervais says he is not at the Qatar World Cup to conduct any transfer business. (Record) external-link

Former Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Hibernian and Scotland midfielder Murdo MacLeod has been allowed home after three months in hospital. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is not a fan of this season's five-week Scottish Premiership break to accommodate the World Cup but aims to make the most of it. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou says he has "played quite OK" since joining the club and is glad to have stayed in the side. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale reveals there was interest in him from Fleetwood Town before they appointed Scott Brown. (Open Goal via Sun external-link )

Former Hibernian winger Ivan Sproule believes head coach Lee Johnson can turn things around at Easter Road. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Former St Johnstone captain Dave Mackay says the club are reaping the rewards of showing loyalty to manager Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required) external-link