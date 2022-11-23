Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Ecuador are facing a charge from Fifa for the behaviour of their fans during their World Cup opener against Qatar in Group A.

Chants from some Ecuador fans during the 2-0 win were reportedly aimed towards South American rivals Chile.

Fifa's disciplinary committee says it has begun proceedings against Ecuador.

Potential sanctions of breaking article 13 of Fifa's disciplinary code could include playing a game behind closed doors or a ban from certain venues.

Ecuador were cleared to play at the World Cup earlier this month following an appeal from Chile over the eligibility of defender Byron Castillo.

Chile and Peru had lodged appeals with Fifa over Castillo's involvement in Ecuador's qualifying games, claiming he is Colombian and had falsified his age.

In June, Fifa ruled Castillo, 23, was eligible to play international football for Ecuador, which led Chile and Peru to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) over the decision.

Ecuador face the Netherlands in their next group game at the Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

