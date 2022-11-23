Derek Adams is in his second spell as manager of Morecambe, having returned to the club earlier in 2022

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says their January transfer window will not be affected by losing out on £20,000 in prize money having been knocked out of the Papa Johns Trophy.

The Shrimps lost on penalties to Lincoln City in the second round stage of the competition after drawing 1-1.

The club are currently up for sale and Adams previously said he was worried about the Shrimps' future.

"We've obviously made money from the competition," Adams said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he added: "We've made a lot of money from cup competitions. We remember Wembley, Chelsea, Tottenham.

"[Sam] Lavellle has gone and [Carlos Mendes] Gomes has gone. 20 grand is not going to get you very far."

In October, co-chairman Rod Taylor said there was no concern the club will miss payments to players or staff despite Worcester Warriors' plight, with Morecambe's co-owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring also owning the troubled rugby union club.

In an interview with BBC Radio Lancashire in October, amid concerns over how faltering Warriors would affect Morecambe, Adams said that without a cup run, the club would not have the financial means to enhance their squad in January.

Since then, Morecambe have been knocked out of the EFL Trophy, FA Cup at the first round stage by Sheffield Wednesday and EFL Cup by MK Dons and are 23rd in League One.

"We don't have any money to spend in the transfer window in January at this moment in time unless we have a cup run. That's the only investment and extra money that's going to come into this club at this moment in time," he said on 6 October.