Bournemouth Sports are yet to concede a goal in the 2022-23 Women's FA Cup competition

Bournemouth Sports' first manager Ricky Barton says he wants his players to channel their 'underdog' spirit as they enter the biggest match in the club's history.

They host Torquay United in the second round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup on Sunday.

"We've never gotten this far - we can't wait," Barton told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's nice to come up against bigger teams with more history and reputation like Torquay."

Bournemouth Sports, who were founded in 2009, play in the Southern Region Women's Football League (tier five) and have gained promotion in back-to-back seasons.

They are currently top of the table and undefeated in the league so far this season.

"It's hard not to be excited - it's the FA Cup," added Barton.

"We are a small club and generally the underdog but we keep moving up despite our position on the football map.

"The girls are incredible and a lot of it comes down to the head coach Vincent Marmion. He works tirelessly. We just try to create an environment that the girls want to be a part of."

'We need a good night's sleep on Saturday'

Bournemouth Sports are the only team from the town remaining in the Vitality Women's FA Cup

Sports have demolished their opponents on their way to the second round, scoring 23 goals and conceding none. They are the only remaining women's team from the Bournemouth area left in the competition.

"Our league games have been close but we seem to turn up and be able to put the ball into the back of the net in the FA Cup," said skipper Hollie Shaw.

"Championship teams join in the third round and if we get through that's going to be more our level - we will have to perform very well.

"I would love to play a big team in a big stadium."

Torquay United Women, who play in the same tier as Bournemouth Sports, are currently fifth in the South West Women's Football League Premier, with four wins, a draw and a loss.

"We don't know anything about them really so we are going to train and play like we normally do - hopefully that will be enough to get the win," added Shaw.

"I don't think we do anything different, keep working, training hard, and get a good night's sleep on Saturday and hope for the best Sunday."