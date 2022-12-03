Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County0Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0

Derby County v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 12Smith
  • 6Cashin
  • 3Forsyth
  • 17Sibley
  • 18Dobbin
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 15Roberts
  • 16Thompson
  • 23Osula
  • 33Davies
  • 38Knight
  • 40Foulkes

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 2Palmer
  • 34McGuinness
  • 33James
  • 6Iorfa
  • 4Vaulks
  • 10Bannan
  • 18Johnson
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 45Mighten
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 7Wilks
  • 13Paterson
  • 15Famewo
  • 19Bakinson
  • 25Dawson
  • 32Hunt
Referee:
Dean Whitestone

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    David McGoldrick (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Will Vaulks (Sheffield Wednesday).

  3. Post update

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. David McGoldrick (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Collins.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Lewis Dobbin.

  8. Post update

    Max Bird (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday).

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth177822618829
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Lincoln City196942121027
11Exeter207583230226
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Shrewsbury206681721-424
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21MK Dons1943121728-1115
22Burton2036112540-1515
23Morecambe202991631-1515
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

Top Stories

