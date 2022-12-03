Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet1WealdstoneWealdstone0

Barnet v Wealdstone

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Annesley
  • 4Collinge
  • 11Kanu
  • 8Gorman
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 21Wynter
  • 23Beard
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 12Callan
  • 16Flanagan
  • 27Diarra
  • 32Shields

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 24Barker
  • 4Charles
  • 14Obiero
  • 5Freckleton
  • 3Kinsella
  • 8Ferguson
  • 22Kretzschmar
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 9Olomola

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 12McGregor
  • 18Dyer
  • 20Akinola
  • 28Habergham
Referee:
Robert Massey-Ellis

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Wealdstone 0. Harry Pritchard (Barnet).

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham21145252183447
2Notts County21136249183145
3Chesterfield20125340231741
4Woking21115534191538
5Barnet2111373938136
6Southend2297628181034
7Solihull Moors2187633231031
8Bromley218672826230
9Dag & Red208663435-130
10Boreham Wood207852319429
11Eastleigh228592527-229
12Wealdstone218582329-629
13Dorking218493745-828
14Maidenhead United2283112127-627
15Halifax217591726-926
16Altrincham226882838-1026
17York226792323025
18Aldershot2173112833-524
19Yeovil2241171721-423
20Maidstone United2257102544-1922
21Gateshead213992534-918
22Oldham194691727-1018
23Scunthorpe2246122743-1618
24Torquay2237122443-1916
View full National League table

