World Cup 2022: Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu hails 'historic victory' over Germany

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Fifa World Cup
It just had to be them, didn't it?

Football has a funny way of bringing up narratives, and two Japan players - who play their club football in Germany - conspired to score the goals that defeated the Europeans at the World Cup.

After Saudi Arabia's seismic victory over Argentina on Tuesday, this was another huge shock in Qatar.

It left Germany's players silently slipping away from Khalifa International Stadium at full-time, and the Japan squad celebrating in front of their ecstatic following.

"It is a dream come true," winning goalscorer Takuma Asano told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We knew we could do it, we had a dream like this.

"We watched the Saudi game and thought we can do it - then we just did it today."

Skipper and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida said: "Big win, massive win. But it is still tough to go through. It is absolutely amazing though, we have to be humble and very careful.

"We present Asia and many supporters from Asia supporting us today. This is the beauty of football."

'We are reaching the global standard'

Japan fans were in fine voice before, during and after the game.

On the metro to the stadium, Japan supporter Take told BBC Sport that his side would win 2-1. There wasn't any real conviction in his statement, but how right he was.

Samurai Blue supporters were bouncing at the Sport City stop outside the ground, and it continued inside with the pocket of fans near an 'Ultra Nippon' flag chanting, singing and banging their drum throughout the game.

Germany fans were vastly outnumbered and deafeningly outsung, their only real cheer coming when Ilkay Gundogan scored from the penalty spot for a 1-0 half-time lead.

Japan failed to have a shot on target in the opening period, but scored with two of their three efforts in the second period to complete a superb turnaround.

"It felt like a home game," one supporter from near Nagoya told BBC Sport afterwards. "We showed our true fighting spirit."

Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu, who gave an animated post-match team talk with his players in a huddle on the pitch, also hailed the battling abilities of his players.

"We are reaching the global standard," he said. "We are showing our capability from Asian football. They have a wonderful goalkeeper however, our players were very intelligent.

"When we conceded a goal, we continued. You have to be persistent, then you can go. Our team fought really hard. We need to be tough until the very last minute and then we can grab this moment.

"Maybe we could show that Japanese players have been building up to their true abilities."

Former England striker Chris Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "What a strange World Cup. What a strange game.

"Japan weren't in it in the first half - Germany were controlling it. Then all of a sudden Japan show they can play. Then Asano with a brilliant finish, he lifts the ball into the roof of the net past Manuel Neuer.

"Japan held out and this group is really interesting. Japan have made their mark now and the Germans have work to do. This group now is wide open."

Former Germany manager and striker Jurgen Klinsmann told BBC Sport: "For Germany, this is very, very upsetting. And obviously, you are in a group with Spain, which makes it even trickier. So there is a risk not to get out of the group. And I just think it wasn't necessary to get to that point.

"They were basically cruising but Germany were never capable of getting into a higher gear, from a tempo point of view, a passing point of view, it was too slow, it was too lethargic and it caught them in the second half and Japan moved their level of aggression and bite and feistiness, they found a way back into the game and deserved the win. "

'A historic moment'

Five of Japan's starting XI play in Germany, as well as Ritsu Doan of Freiburg and Bochum's Asano, who both came off the bench to score their goals.

There may be an awkward exchange if their country progress to the last 16 and send the four-time champions home at the first hurdle for the second consecutive World Cup.

It was supposed to be different for Germany this time.

Dumped out of the group stage at the World Cup in 2018, stunned by another Asian opposition in South Korea on that occasion, this was a shot at redemption for Hansi Flick and his men.

But Japan soaked up the pressure and had just 26% of possession, to hand Germany their first defeat in 26 games after scoring the opening goal in World Cup matches, stretching back to 1994.

Moriyasu added: "I believe it is a historic moment and a victory to say the least. If I'm thinking about the development of Japanese football, we are building up and players are going abroad.

"We believe those leagues have contributed to the ability of our Japanese players, so we are very grateful and respectful to that. But no matter the opponent, we go for the win.

"Many German people and so many brilliant players and trainers have contributed and helped us in Japanese football. Today Japan won. However, Japan wants to continue learning from Germany and the world to play. That's our future idea."

With a heavyweight clash up next against Spain and rounding off against Costa Rica, Germany have just a 37% chance of reaching the next round, according to statisticians Opta.

The result also meant Germany lost a game after leading at half-time in the World Cup for the first time since June 1978.

A downbeat Flick said: "Of course know with this defeat and zero points we are under pressure. There is no question about that.

"We can only blame ourselves. We have to make sure we can come out of this and be courageous and decisive."

Comments

Join the conversation

77 comments

  • Comment posted by Goonerbeall, today at 18:31

    It's always like this whenever Germany loses but they will hopefully bounce back. Hansi Flick time at the helm has not been pleasant with many more youngsters coming through. I've been a fan of this team for 45 years so I can't abandon them now. Slowly slowly they will be back but I did'nt like the substitutions because it took better players replaced by less good ones. Well, let's hope for better

  • Comment posted by Ausliverpool fan, today at 18:30

    This is why I love football.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 18:29

    the game highlighted the uselessness of the expected goals stat it was saying germany were likely to score and japan had no chance of scoring

  • Comment posted by Michelle, today at 18:23

    I have a real soft spot for the Japanese. They are humble, funny, eclectic, intelligent and hugely respectful of other cultures. I'm so happy that they won against Germany and thoroughly deserve the accolades.

    Well done indeed!

    • Reply posted by CrazyWelshy , today at 18:26

      CrazyWelshy replied:
      Agreed, love them in Rugby Union as well, wonderful fans and people.

  • Comment posted by Mullet, today at 18:20

    Maybe if they'd focused more on the football and less on the virtue signalling.

    • Reply posted by Little Samsung, today at 18:22

      Little Samsung replied:
      They got what they deserved.

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 18:19

    Well done Japanese players on field and supporters off the field for cleaning stadium afterwards 👌👍

  • Comment posted by I assure you its much more serious than that, today at 18:12

    Yay Japan...yay football

  • Comment posted by Silver Rider, today at 18:08

    Congrats on Giant Killing.

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 18:08

    This World Cup is bonkers. You’d almost think that some countries aren’t making an effort…

  • Comment posted by Mitch, today at 18:04

    Turns out the old Germans were more effective than these mouth covering Germans

    • Reply posted by Bristol7, today at 18:37

      Bristol7 replied:
      Yawn….

  • Comment posted by HelloHello, today at 18:01

    Germany already out then, they won't beat Spain and Japan will beat Costa Rica

    • Reply posted by Little Samsung, today at 18:24

      Little Samsung replied:
      They not here to play football so fair play they deserve to go out.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:57

    People saying Japan won because they didn’t “concentrate” on virtual signalling. 🤣😂😄

    The gesture lasted 10 seconds max. The Germans were not thrown off their game by the fantastic support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community 🌈

    This would not make a difference to the outcome of the match and it’s ridiculous for people to suggest that it did.

    • Reply posted by Tansie Astbury , today at 18:12

      Tansie Astbury replied:
      Well said

  • Comment posted by Takeshima, today at 17:56

    Respect to Japan, the best club in AFC! Beautiful country and beautiful people too!

  • Comment posted by General Apathy, today at 17:53

    The Germans covered their mouths. That’s obviously more important than thinking about the game.

  • Comment posted by firealno9, today at 17:52

    I really wish Chris Sutton would just give it up. His "insight" if you can call it that is pathetic. All he does is state the obvious.

    • Reply posted by Stealth Tax BBC, today at 18:03

      Stealth Tax BBC replied:
      Thank you Mr McCoist

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:52

    Japan showing the world how it’s done and how to behave on and off the pitch. Great result for football and Japan. Really impressed with the German No. 14 though!

  • Comment posted by NRGAF, today at 17:49

    Taxi for Germany, Please!......

  • Comment posted by The Smythe, today at 17:48

    The Samurai Blue were a class act on and off the pitch in 2018 and look to be again. Great team spirit and fantastic, respectful fans. Germany were poor today, no killer touch. The way Spain are dismantling Costa Rica it looks like Germany could be home early again. A shadow of their former selves.

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 17:43

    Germany has been off the boil for a few years now.
    Spain will top this group without breaking a sweat.
    Looking like Japan will be runners up so another early bath at the WC for the Germans.

