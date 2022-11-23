Close menu

Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger ruled out for rest of the season after knee op

Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Breaking news

Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation, Hibernian have announced.

The winger, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday.

Boyle has not featured since coming off injured during Hibs' win against St Mirren on 29 October.

He returned to Easter Road this summer after a short spell with Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

More to follow.

View more on twitter
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport