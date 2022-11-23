Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle will miss the rest of the season after having a knee operation, Hibernian have announced.

The winger, 29, withdrew from Australia's World Cup squad hours before the tournament started on Sunday.

Boyle has not featured since coming off injured during Hibs' win against St Mirren on 29 October.

He returned to Easter Road this summer after a short spell with Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia.

