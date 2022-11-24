Close menu

World Cup 2022: England captain Harry Kane fit to play against US - Gareth Southgate

'Kane is sore but fine' - Pickford on England captain's fitness
Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

England captain Harry Kane will be fit to play in Friday's World Cup match against the United States, says manager Gareth Southgate.

The striker injured his ankle early in the second half of Monday's opening 6-2 victory over Iran in Group B and was later substituted.

"Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night," said Southgate.

"He had a scan [on Wednesday] to make sure everything is fine."

Tottenham's Kane has scored 51 goals in 76 appearances for the Three Lions, two behind Wayne Rooney's record of 53.

Meanwhile, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is feeling "much better" after also being substituted on Monday.

"He was feeling ill and that was affecting his vision," Southgate told BBC Sport. "You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage and there is nothing, so he is in a good area."

Defender Kyle Walker has stepped up his training and is available to play on Friday for what would be his first match since groin surgery in October.

Forward Callum Wilson did not train in a light session with the rest of the substitutes at England's Al Wakrah training base on Wednesday, but is not considered a fitness doubt.

Midfielder James Maddison, who missed the Iran match because of a knee issue, also did not train.

England will qualify for the last 16 if they beat the United States and Southgate added: "We would like to get qualification done as soon as possible.

"The first objective is to get out of the group.

"We would love to do that on Friday, but the game won't be anything like Monday.

"We have to make sure we are back to the psychological place we were at the start because the States will be an athletic team, press really well, be organised, well coached.

"They have quite a few players we know from the Premier League and they showed in the first half against Wales the best side of themselves.

"Monday was a great start and it is that reset to be ready for Friday."

Comments

Join the conversation

744 comments

  • Comment posted by cousinpaul, today at 09:06

    Good News. For those who says Kane has a bad game, look at the space he creates for others from his dummy runs and the fact he is usually man marked by two defenders. He gives others chances to create and score. Our best player. BTW not a Spurs Fan.

    • Reply posted by summercoat, today at 09:11

      summercoat replied:
      I agree. He is a quality playmaker as well as striker. That’s coming from a Hammer.

  • Comment posted by LifeGirl, today at 09:31

    All of those people here saying ''rest Kane, we'll beat the USA easily'' apparently weren't watching the Saudi Arabia and Japan games.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 10:06

      airwolf replied:
      The major difference here is that England are in control of their own destiny with 2 games to go, by virtue of winning game 1....Germany and Argentina are now under severe pressure to qualify and presumably unable to rest players.

  • Comment posted by Jo Chadwick, today at 09:06

    Southgate has a track record of getting the best out of his players when it matters and he always talks sense and presents himself as a very decent man. England always play better when Kane is fit and firing so it’s great news he’s available. I can never really understand the sniping at either of them. Best of luck on Friday England!

    • Reply posted by K A G S, today at 09:19

      K A G S replied:
      So the World Cup semi-final and Euro final didn’t matter???

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 09:03

    But why not rest him anyway?

    We surely have someone else who can get past the Fulham centre-backs and Arsenal reserve keeper.

    • Reply posted by Michael Lees, today at 09:19

      Michael Lees replied:
      Best to guarantee qualification first before resting players - look at the results for Saudi and Japan. Plus, resting players in the last game means they'll be fresher for the knock out rounds.

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 09:17

    Surely a Harry Maguire with affected vision is better for our chances than a Harry Maguire with unaffected vision..

    • Reply posted by FiascoBrexit, today at 09:26

      FiascoBrexit replied:
      Timothy Tarpeh Weah the son Of George legend Weah, president of Liberia and epic football palyer in Milan, watch this space, he is in USA team

  • Comment posted by Ashley, today at 09:22

    Watching that game back. Maguire let the Iranian in for the first. England could have conceded another. Worryingly weak defence that.

    • Reply posted by adeyb, today at 09:26

      adeyb replied:
      You obviously weren't watching the same match as the pundits!

      Apparantly he had proven all the doubters wrong during that first half and was fit to wear the white shirt!

      Yes I know... They get PAID to spout that dribble...

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 10:05

    Yeah I know the deaths don’t look good and the human rights stuff is questionable but having a cuppa and a biscuit watching Switzerland v Cameroon at 10am on your day off is great.

    • Reply posted by cliff, today at 10:45

      cliff replied:
      When they came for the family along the road, I did nothing.

      When they came for the family next door, I did nothing.

      When they come for my family, who will do anything.

      Boycott corrupt FIFA competitions.

      Show some respect to the people who died, were injured, ripped off, living in poor conditions, to create the World Cup you're enjoying.

  • Comment posted by Ste, today at 09:05

    We should beat them playing any of our strikers.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 09:09

      Brass Eye replied:
      Careful there, I'd hate to have to make you eat your words as shocks do happen.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:57

    Usual England HYS, lots having a totally undeserved go at Maguire. He was fine against Iran, as for his "fault" for goal, nope. It was an excellent strike, maybe give credit to Iran rather than criticise Maguire.
    As for penalty, disgrace wasn't awarded as he was literally rugby tackled to ground!

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, today at 10:08

      Kryten27 replied:
      Well said, sometimes you just have to hold your hands up and say that was a good well worked goal. Which Iran's first was.

  • Comment posted by brus, today at 09:04

    good to know Kane is Able to play

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:22

      Leaguefan replied:
      👍😉😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Big Bailey, today at 09:54

    Southgate would start Kane and Maguire even if they were retired

    • Reply posted by gowgetter, today at 09:55

      gowgetter replied:
      yep, he would...

  • Comment posted by Owly, today at 10:06

    Devastating news for the bitter haters from West Ham, Arsenal and Chelsea who can't bear having Kane as England captain and talk trash about him at every opportunity.

    They are the ultimate fake England fans, incapable of seeing past club rivalry and realising that England are so lucky to have a world class player like Kane, they don't deserve him.

    • Reply posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 10:15

      Humpty Dumpty replied:
      Bit like the class of 92 when half the England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 team came from MUFC how the little minded hated that

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 09:03

    Brilliant news - one of the best strikers in the world.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 09:23

      Leaguefan replied:
      Swan Vestas are good as well 🤫🤪

  • Comment posted by mike64, today at 10:36

    Am I wrong thinking he was “really tired” a couple of weeks ago?

    • Reply posted by NGOK, today at 10:48

      NGOK replied:
      Well it was two weeks ago. I was tired yesterday, but the bug has gone and I had a decent kip.

  • Comment posted by Doctor Spin, today at 09:19

    Still think he should be rested, the champions league final highlighted that he shouldn't play simply because he declares himself as fit. Wilson is perfectly capable of leading the line against the USA

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 10:21

      Simba replied:
      In fairness, Wilson missed training himself. Can’t be 100% fit.

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 10:26

    My view - I'd no manage his time. Kane's ankles have been a problem for a number of years playing for Spurs. I'd start Wilson and bring harry on for 30 minutes to keep him match fit. Manage his fitness until the KO rounds. Harry is key for our wingers to score goals. Him dropping deep, opens GAPs. People who only base a striker on goals, surely have not played footy at a good level.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 11:23

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      But that’s like saying a Police officer is excellent at fighting fires. Forget that they don’t catch robbers or stop speeding cars, just look at the job they do putting fires out.

      He’s a striker, his job is to score goals.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 09:08

    Good that's he's fit but don't think he needs to play 90mins anyway, give Wilson more time on pitch. Assuming England go through will definitely need Kane in later stages.

    • Reply posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 09:18

      LostmekecksintheGmex replied:
      I'd agree - for the team, I'd start Wilson in the hope of him getting a goal and boosting his confidence. Play half each against Wales

  • Comment posted by Willie Eckaslike, today at 10:00

    I’ve heard that the English lads in the Welsh team have been getting a hard time because they switched their nationality to Wales as they’re not good enough for England. Is this true?

    • Reply posted by eeknowsit, today at 10:08

      eeknowsit replied:
      Yes, absolutely. I’m a bit embarrassed for them.

  • Comment posted by Imagine my sock, today at 09:18

    Great news
    Kane is an absolutely phenomenal striker, and so we should give USA and Wales a good thrashing.

    • Reply posted by Spong, today at 09:57

      Spong replied:
      Careful. Not sure we've given either of them a thrashing since the 50s or 60s. Be nice to get the win against the USA and qualify, and then maybe rest some players for the Wales game. Hopefully they can get through as well.

  • Comment posted by little Evs are funny, today at 10:29

    Glass ankles Kane is all about him.

    Cost Tottenham in the Champions League Final insisting he was fit enough to play when he knew damn well he WASN'T.

    • Reply posted by Maverick, today at 10:34

      Maverick replied:
      Absolutely correct . Well said.

