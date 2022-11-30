Last updated on .From the section Football

Roberto Martinez saw his Belgium side lose 2-0 to Morocco in their second group game to leave them facing a battle to qualify.

Coach Roberto Martinez says there is a "desire to find negative news" about his Belgium squad.

The world's second-ranked team laboured to a 1-0 win over Canada in their World Cup opener before losing to Morocco.

Reports claim external-link that senior players then clashed but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said rumours of division within the squad are "invented stories".

"Some people are quite happy to jump on fake news," Martinez added before his side's last group game against Croatia.

"It is quite astonishing. It shows you that maybe there is more desire to find negative news about the team rather than enjoy the best generation of talent that we've ever had in Belgian football."

Belgium have reached at least the quarter-finals at each of the past four major tournaments and won the third-place play-off at the 2018 World Cup.

The Red Devils have to win on Thursday to be sure of reaching the last 16 but a draw would be enough for 2018 runners-up Croatia, who beat Canada 4-1 last time out.

"We will not be fooled by media stories and rumours," said Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic.

"We are expecting the best from Belgium, a great team with excellent players. We must not relax. [Martinez] is a great coach and will know how to hurt Croatia."

TEAM NEWS

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic may pick the same side that thrashed Canada.

Luka Modric is one booking away from a ban but is still expected to play, while Nikola Vlasic is again expected to miss out due to injury.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez will be forced into one change because of Amadou Onana's suspension so Youri Tielemans could come back in.

Romelu Lukaku made his first appearance of the tournament as a substitute against Morocco and could start after recovering from a thigh injury.

SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Kevin de Bruyne says Belgium are too old to win this World Cup, and he has got a point.

They are an aging team and it is sad to see the decline of Eden Hazard, who has had so many injuries since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid in 2019. He used to be so dynamic and could go past people but now he looks about two stone overweight.

Belgium have left themselves a tough task against a wily Croatia side who are dangerous going forward.

De Bruyne could still change things by playing a pass that no-one else can see, so I probably shouldn't write Belgium off - but I am going to. It's the end of an era for them, and they probably haven't achieved what they should have done with the players they have.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Belgium have won their last two meetings with Croatia, with Romelu Lukaku netting all three of their goals in those victories.

They have reached at least the quarter-finals at each of the past four major tournaments.

Croatia have only lost two of their 10 meetings with fellow European nations at World Cups (W6, D2), with both of those coming against France (1998 semi-final, 2018 final).

Their only defeat in 18 matches in all competitions (W12, D5) was a 3-0 Nations League loss to Austria in June.

