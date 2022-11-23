Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers are preparing to make an approach to QPR for manager Michael Beale, with the former Ibrox coach the number contender to replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The three key decision makers in Rangers' managerial hunt have identified Beale as the right man for Ibrox. (The Herald) external-link

Celtic are weighing up a bid for Canada defender Alistair Johnston, 24, who joined MLS side CF Montreal for £800,000 last December. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Macedonia striker Bojan Miovski has told Aberdeen he will not be going anywhere in January despite being linked with moves after scoring 11 goals in the Premiership. (Daily Record) external-link

New Celtic defender Yuki Kobayashi says he agonised over his move to Glasgow after finishing the season on a low with former club Vissel Kobe. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers have suffered an injury blow with the news Tom Lawrence will not be back after the World Cup. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Ex-Rangers midfielder Stuart McCall has warned Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos not to let their Rangers careers peter out - and pointed to their former team-mate Connor Goldson as their role model. (Daily Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale says January will be a quiet transfer window because the club need to fill a £200,000 void partly caused by the cost of VAR. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has praised the mindset of the players in his squad who are battling to get a first team start. (Press and Journal) external-link

Former Australia goalkeeper Zeljko Kalac said it felt like the Socceroos were playing with 10 men when ex-Scotland, Rangers, Dundee and Hibs striker Jason Cummings came on against France in the World Cup. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is back in football after being appointed the new boss of Memphis 901 FC. (The Scotsman) external-link

New Dundee United Paul Cowie has set out his plans for developing players with the Tannadice DNA. (The Courier) external-link