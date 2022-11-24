Last updated on .From the section Football

Harvey Saunders scored Bristol Rovers' winner

Bristol Rovers and Port Vale booked their places in the last 16 of the Papa Johns Trophy with narrow victories.

Rovers striker Harvey Saunders scored a 95th minute winner as they beat Colchester 2-1 after Freddie Sears had levelled late on for the hosts.

Vale also won 2-1 with goals from Dennis Politic and David Worrall enough to beat Barnsley at Vale Park, with Tom Edwards replying for the visitors.

The draw for the last 16 takes place at 16:30 GMT on Thursday.

Rovers thought James Connell's goal eight minutes after half-time would be enough in Essex as he turned in from close range after Bobby Thomas headed a free-kick across goal.

But Colchester equalised with seven minutes left as Sears was played through on goal and beat Rovers' substitute goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Penalties loomed but United keeper Kieran O'Hara spilled a shot and allowed Saunders to bundle in the winner.

Vale took control of their tie in the first half as Rory Holden played in Romanian winger Politic to put them ahead.

They added a second inside half an hour as James Wilson took a cross from the left and found Politic, who squared for Worrall to finish at the back post.

Barnsley kept the tie alive with 17 minutes remaining with Edwards' fine strike from 25 yards out but the Tykes couldn't force penalties.