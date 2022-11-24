They are the marmite of modern football. Either loved or hated. With statistics, there is no in between.

Some would argue that only one stat ultimately matters - the digits on the scoreboard - but it's increasingly difficult to argue against the importance of, and interest in, some of the more unusual numbers now attached to matches.

So, while the Scottish Premiership continues its unwelcome hibernation, let's have a wee look at the metric of expected goals.

It's not that complicated. Basically, it's who has scored more than they probably should have given the chances they've had and who has let themselves down when given a decent sight of the goal.

Who has exceeded expectations?

Rangers striker Antonio Colak leads the way in the overperforming department.

A bright light amid the gloom that has lingered over Ibrox this season, the Croat is the league's joint top scorer with Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski on 11 goals.

However, the data suggests Colak should probably have only scored seven times - an almighty 4.0 times more than his expected goals (xG) based on the chances he has had. Lethal.

And those numbers were even more formidable at one stage. In the first 10 games of the league season, the 29-year-old scored 10 times despite having an xG lower than five. In simple terms, he was scoring at double the expected rate.

Behind Colak in the rankings are two midfielders from teams in the bottom six.

Josh Campbell has established himself as an important part of Lee Johnston's Hibernian side, with stand-out strikes against Aberdeen and Rangers helping him to a tally of four. Given his xG is sitting at 1.4, it's fair to say he's exceeding expectations.

Then there's Dylan Levitt at Dundee United. Goals in both meetings with Kilmarnock, and one at Celtic Park, has the Wales international on three for the term - well above his xG of 0.6. Will he get a chance to show that ruthlessness with his national team in Qatar?

And who is not quite making it happen?

Despite his vision, pin-point passing and fancy footwork, Celtic's Matt O'Riley is yet to get off the mark in the Premiership.

A player-of-the-match showing in the 9-0 win over United encapsulates his impact so far this season. With seven assists, the midfielder is one of five Celtic players in the top 10 of those involved in goals this term, but he has yet to make good on his xG of 2.4. Just a matter of time?

Similar to O'Riley, it feels a wee bit naughty to suggest Kevin Van Veen is underperforming for Motherwell, given the striker's got seven goals and is his side's top scorer by a distance. But, with an xG of 9.0, the 31-year-old is expected to have done more.

In one game against Hearts in September, the Dutchman had an xG of 2.29 but failed to score.

Shooting drills will be a priority in Ayrshire, too. Kilmarnock fans have only celebrated 12 goals in 16 games - the league's lowest - and striker Oli Shaw has yet to net despite having an xG of 1.7.

League table doesn't lie

The Premiership table and the xG rankings for teams are not too dissimilar. However, four sides are underperforming in front of goal - with Motherwell, Hibs, Kilmarnock and Livingston all below their expected return.

It's fine margins for the latter, mind you, given David Martindale's team have scored 15 compared to an xG of 15.2.

Leaders Celtic have hit 50 already and comfortably outshine their xG of 37.1. Ruthless. Ross County, though, have the lowest xG of 11.9 but have found the 13 times.