Rangers' Tessel Middag and Celtic's Amy Gallacher have been in scoring form

Attendance records could be broken as old rivalries are renewed on a bumper weekend of Scottish Women's Premier League derby action, including one in Edinburgh and two in Glasgow.

With both being shown live on BBC Alba, Rangers and Celtic kick things off on Saturday at 17:15GMT, while Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian round off the action on Sunday at 16:10.

Elsewhere on Sunday at 13:00, Dundee United host Aberdeen, Partick Thistle take on Glasgow City and Spartans face Glasgow Women.

The Lanarkshire derby between Hamilton Academical and Motherwell takes place at 16:00.

Although remaining unbeaten, leaders and reigning champions Rangers dropped points and conceded a goal for the first time last weekend after salvaging a draw with City to remain ahead of their hosts on goal difference.

Celtic bounced back from their first dropped points - away to City - with a convincing 3-0 victory over Hearts.

The draw at Petershill Park allowed Fran Alonso's side to move within one point of their two title rivals and set up perfectly the already eagerly-anticipated, first derby of the season with Rangers.

This time, Petershill is the venue for the other Glasgow derby as two of the divisions in-form sides tussle on their shared pitch.

Brian Graham's Thistle are unbeaten in their last six and already have as many wins in their opening 10 games as they did in the whole of last season.

Tannadice and Easter Road play host

Tannadice will host its first-ever women's top-flight match as Aberdeen travel to take on United.

United lifted the SWPL2 trophy there in May and will return to the scene of their celebrations on the back of coming from behind to defeat Spartans 2-1 last weekend.

Aberdeen suffered an eighth defeat in 10 games as they received a 4-1 battering from Motherwell.

However, despite being rooted in 11th-place, a win in front of the BBC cameras - with the game watchable on the BBC Sport Scotland website - will take them within three of United.

Spartans and visitors Glasgow Women are not just the only pair without a derby but also have no wins in their last five - indeed, the latter are still in search of their first-ever point in the top flight.

The last two Lanarkshire derbies were separated by just a goal, with a win apiece, and Motherwell are just two points ahead of hosts Accies after ending their four-game league run without a win in their emphatic victory over Aberdeen.

An expected record-breaking crowd is expected at Easter Road to witness the first Edinburgh derby of the campaign as sixth-placed Hibs host fourth-top Hearts, who have undoubtedly been the surprise packages so far.