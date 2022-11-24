Last updated on .From the section League One

There was a scuffle after a challenge on Barnsley's Brad Collins

Shrewsbury and Barnsley have each been fined £6,000 by the Football Association after angry scenes near the end of their recent League One match.

Barnsley won 1-0 at the New Meadow, where was a flare-up after a foul on visiting goalkeeper Brad Collins.

Both clubs admitted they failed to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

An independent regulatory commission imposed the fines at a hearing.