Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Carla Heaton played in goal for Swindon Town Women and more recently Cirencester Town Ladies

Swindon Town Women say they will be playing in honour of a former team-mate who died this week when they return to FA Cup action on Sunday.

Captain Alice Bowden described ex-Swindon goalkeeper Carla Heaton as "a great player, but also a great person" after her death, aged 22.

The club are playing against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup second round on Sunday at Swindon's County Ground.

"Hopefully we can do her proud. It's going to be for Carla," said Bowden.

Swindon are hoping for a large crowd on Sunday and Bowden said that they will remember their former team-mate as they seek to extend their furthest-ever run in the FA Cup.

"She always had vibrant hair and she was always there to put her arm round her team-mates, so she will be missed," Bowden added.

Swindon Town Women said Heaton's personality was a "shining light" in the dressing room

The club said Heaton's personality was "a shining light in the dressing room" and her performances between the sticks were "second to none".

They added that she will be greatly missed by her former team-mates.

Heaton had recently been playing for Cirencester Town Ladies, with the club saying she was a "beautiful person inside and out".

In a social media post, the Gloucestershire club said Heaton had suddenly passed away and they were "lost for words".

Heaton makes a save while in action for Cirencester Town Ladies

Cirencester Town Ladies will also play in honour of their former goalkeeper in their home game against Bristol Rovers Women on Sunday.

"The game will be in memory of Carla and it would be great to have as many people come along to show their support.

"It will be a tough day for us all but we are stronger when we are together," the club said.

A host of other clubs, including Southampton, Plymouth, and Exeter, have also paid tribute to Heaton.

The cause of her death is currently unknown.