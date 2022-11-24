Barcelona Femenino v FC Bayern München Ladies

Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left.
Barcelona FemeninoBarcelona Femenino0FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies0
Women's Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-3-3
Corner, Barcelona Femenino. Conceded by Glódís Viggósdóttir.
Attempt blocked. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic.
Offside, Barcelona Femenino. Irene Paredes tries a through ball, but Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Geyse Ferreira (Barcelona Femenino) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucy Bronze.
Attempt blocked. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona Femenino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|11
|9
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4
|4
|3
|Real Madrid Femenino
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Vllaznia Femra
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|15
|-15
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|1
|6
|7
|2
|Roma Femminile
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|4
|2
|7
|3
|St. Pölten Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|4
|Slavia Prague Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Juventus Femminile
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Lyon Féminines
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|4
|Zürich Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|6
|-5
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona Femenino
|3
|2
|1
|0
|13
|1
|12
|7
|2
|FC Bayern München Ladies
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|3
|Rosengård Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|4
|Benfica Women
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|12
|-10
|0