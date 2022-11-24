Zürich Women v Lyon Féminines

Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Zürich Women
- 1Friedli
- 11Riesen
- 8Stierli
- 26Vetterlein
- 4Pando
- 17Piubel
- 9Markou
- 15Rey
- 2Mégroz
- 20Humm
- 24Dubs
- 5Bernauer
- 6Wos
- 7Pilgrim
- 10Pinther
- 16Enz
- 19Egli
- 21Romero
- 23Schärz
- 25Schefer
- 31Bollmann
Lyon Féminines
- 1Endler
- 23Cayman
- 18Sombath
- 3Renard
- 5Morroni
- 26Horan
- 9Le Sommer
- 17van de Donk
- 20CascarinoSubstituted forBechoat 57'minutes
- 24Bruun
- 28Malard
- 2Jauréna
- 4Bacha
- 10Marozsán
- 19Sylla
- 21Gilles
- 25Benyahia
- 27Becho
- 30Paljevic
- 31Bahlouli
- 37Mendy
- 40Holmgren
- Angelika Söder
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).
Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Laura Vetterlein.
Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Vicki Becho replaces Delphine Cascarino.
Attempt missed. Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer.
Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.
Offside, Zürich Women. Naomi Mégroz tries a through ball, but Fabienne Humm is caught offside.
Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Alice Sombath.
Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Eleni Markou (Zürich Women).
Second Half begins Zürich Women 0, Lyon Féminines 2.
First Half ends, Zürich Women 0, Lyon Féminines 2.
Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Wendie Renard.
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Daniëlle van de Donk tries a through ball, but Signe Bruun is caught offside.
Offside, Lyon Féminines. Alice Sombath tries a through ball, but Signe Bruun is caught offside.
Goal! Zürich Women 0, Lyon Féminines 2. Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melvine Malard.
Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk with a through ball.