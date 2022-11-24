Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group C
Zürich WomenZürich Women0Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines2

Zürich Women v Lyon Féminines

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Zürich Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Friedli
  • 11Riesen
  • 8Stierli
  • 26Vetterlein
  • 4Pando
  • 17Piubel
  • 9Markou
  • 15Rey
  • 2Mégroz
  • 20Humm
  • 24Dubs

Substitutes

  • 5Bernauer
  • 6Wos
  • 7Pilgrim
  • 10Pinther
  • 16Enz
  • 19Egli
  • 21Romero
  • 23Schärz
  • 25Schefer
  • 31Bollmann

Lyon Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Endler
  • 23Cayman
  • 18Sombath
  • 3Renard
  • 5Morroni
  • 26Horan
  • 9Le Sommer
  • 17van de Donk
  • 20CascarinoSubstituted forBechoat 57'minutes
  • 24Bruun
  • 28Malard

Substitutes

  • 2Jauréna
  • 4Bacha
  • 10Marozsán
  • 19Sylla
  • 21Gilles
  • 25Benyahia
  • 27Becho
  • 30Paljevic
  • 31Bahlouli
  • 37Mendy
  • 40Holmgren
Referee:
Angelika Söder

Match Stats

Home TeamZürich WomenAway TeamLyon Féminines
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home3
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Eleni Markou (Zürich Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Lyon Féminines. Conceded by Laura Vetterlein.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Lyon Féminines. Vicki Becho replaces Delphine Cascarino.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fabienne Humm (Zürich Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eugénie Le Sommer.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Melvine Malard (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lindsey Horan.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Zürich Women. Naomi Mégroz tries a through ball, but Fabienne Humm is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Alice Sombath.

  11. Post update

    Lindsey Horan (Lyon Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Eleni Markou (Zürich Women).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Zürich Women 0, Lyon Féminines 2.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Zürich Women 0, Lyon Féminines 2.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Zürich Women. Conceded by Wendie Renard.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Daniëlle van de Donk tries a through ball, but Signe Bruun is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Lyon Féminines. Alice Sombath tries a through ball, but Signe Bruun is caught offside.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Zürich Women 0, Lyon Féminines 2. Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Melvine Malard.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Signe Bruun (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Delphine Cascarino (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniëlle van de Donk with a through ball.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women22008266
2Juventus Femminile21103124
3Lyon Féminines311146-24
4Zürich Women300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3300151149
2FC Bayern München Ladies32015506
3Rosengård Women200226-40
4Benfica Women2002212-100
