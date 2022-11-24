Benfica Women v Rosengård Women

Match ends, Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.
Line-ups
Benfica Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 66Campos Costa
- 7Cantuário da Silva
- 3Silva Seiça
- 15da Silva Costa
- 19Silva Amado
- 21Domínguez Encinas
- 16Ucheibe
- 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forda Silva Cintraat 87'minutes
- 10Kliemaschewsk de AraújoSubstituted forMartins Fariaat 70'minutes
- 77Manjenje Nogueira SilvaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSilva Sobrinhoat 71'minutes
- 20Lacasse
Substitutes
- 1Talbert
- 4Garcia Rebelo
- 6Martins Faria
- 8da Silva Cintra
- 9Silva Sobrinho
- 11Negrão
- 13Sousa Alves
- 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
- 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
- 33Pintassilgo
- 39Vilão Dias
- 71da Silva
Rosengård Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Micah
- 6Öling
- 28SchmidtSubstituted forBrownat 54'minutes
- 3Arnardóttir
- 15Wik
- 20PerssonSubstituted forThøgersenat 81'minutes
- 4AyindeBooked at 26mins
- 29HoldtSubstituted forSprungat 69'minutes
- 19BredgaardSubstituted forChmielinskiat 70'minutes
- 9KullashiSubstituted forLundinat 70'minutes
- 22Schough
Substitutes
- 7Brown
- 13Thøgersen
- 21Lundin
- 23Sanders
- 24Kristell
- 27Chmielinski
- 30Polozen
- 40Sprung
- Referee:
- Volha Tsiareshka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.
Post update
Attempt saved. Catarina Amado (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreia Faria.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marta Cintra (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Catarina Amado.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valéria.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marta Cintra.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Marta Cintra replaces Kika Nazareth.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karin Lundin (Rosengård Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Olivia Schough with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Rosengård Women. Conceded by Kika Nazareth.
Post update
Offside, Rosengård Women. Bea Sprung tries a through ball, but Karin Lundin is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Rosengård Women. Frederikke Thøgersen replaces Mia Persson.
Post update
Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Attempt missed. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Valéria with a cross.
Post update
Carole Costa (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Gina-Maria Chmielinski (Rosengård Women).
Post update
Carole Costa (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Karin Lundin (Rosengård Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Nycole Raysla replaces Jéssica Silva.
Substitution
Substitution, Benfica Women. Andreia Faria replaces Ana Vitória.