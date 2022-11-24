Close menu
Women's Champions League - Group D
Benfica WomenBenfica Women1Rosengård WomenRosengård Women0

Benfica Women v Rosengård Women

Line-ups

Benfica Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 66Campos Costa
  • 7Cantuário da Silva
  • 3Silva Seiça
  • 15da Silva Costa
  • 19Silva Amado
  • 21Domínguez Encinas
  • 16Ucheibe
  • 18Ramos Ribeiro Nazareth SousaSubstituted forda Silva Cintraat 87'minutes
  • 10Kliemaschewsk de AraújoSubstituted forMartins Fariaat 70'minutes
  • 77Manjenje Nogueira SilvaBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSilva Sobrinhoat 71'minutes
  • 20Lacasse

Substitutes

  • 1Talbert
  • 4Garcia Rebelo
  • 6Martins Faria
  • 8da Silva Cintra
  • 9Silva Sobrinho
  • 11Negrão
  • 13Sousa Alves
  • 14Costa Malheiro Dias Correia
  • 29de Sá Pessoa Brás Nogueira
  • 33Pintassilgo
  • 39Vilão Dias
  • 71da Silva

Rosengård Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 18Micah
  • 6Öling
  • 28SchmidtSubstituted forBrownat 54'minutes
  • 3Arnardóttir
  • 15Wik
  • 20PerssonSubstituted forThøgersenat 81'minutes
  • 4AyindeBooked at 26mins
  • 29HoldtSubstituted forSprungat 69'minutes
  • 19BredgaardSubstituted forChmielinskiat 70'minutes
  • 9KullashiSubstituted forLundinat 70'minutes
  • 22Schough

Substitutes

  • 7Brown
  • 13Thøgersen
  • 21Lundin
  • 23Sanders
  • 24Kristell
  • 27Chmielinski
  • 30Polozen
  • 40Sprung
Referee:
Volha Tsiareshka

Match Stats

Home TeamBenfica WomenAway TeamRosengård Women
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home23
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Benfica Women 1, Rosengård Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Catarina Amado (Benfica Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreia Faria.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marta Cintra (Benfica Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Catarina Amado.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valéria.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christy Ucheibe (Benfica Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marta Cintra.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Marta Cintra replaces Kika Nazareth.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Karin Lundin (Rosengård Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Olivia Schough with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rosengård Women. Conceded by Kika Nazareth.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Rosengård Women. Bea Sprung tries a through ball, but Karin Lundin is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Rosengård Women. Frederikke Thøgersen replaces Mia Persson.

  12. Post update

    Kika Nazareth (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengård Women).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nycole Raysla (Benfica Women) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left. Assisted by Valéria with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Carole Costa (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gina-Maria Chmielinski (Rosengård Women).

  17. Post update

    Carole Costa (Benfica Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Karin Lundin (Rosengård Women).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Nycole Raysla replaces Jéssica Silva.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Benfica Women. Andreia Faria replaces Ana Vitória.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women3300110119
2Paris Saint-Germain Féminines31115144
3Real Madrid Femenino31112204
4Vllaznia Femra3003015-150

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1VfL Wolfsburg Ladies32107167
2Roma Femminile32106427
3St. Pölten Women310248-43
4Slavia Prague Women300304-40

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women32109367
2Juventus Femminile31204225
3Lyon Féminines311156-14
4Zürich Women300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona Femenino3300161159
2FC Bayern München Ladies320156-16
3Benfica Women3102312-93
4Rosengård Women300327-50
View full Women's Champions League tables

