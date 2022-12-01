Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group G
SerbiaSerbia19:00SwitzerlandSwitzerland
Venue: Stadium 974

World Cup 2022: Serbia looking to make holes in 'Swiss cheese' defence - Stojkovic

Dusan Vlahovic v Brazil
Dusan Vlahovic (right) has played a bit part at this World Cup for Serbia

Serbia say they will look for holes in the Switzerland defence as journalists reached for metaphors about the Swiss before their World Cup meeting.

Serbia sit two points behind second-placed Switzerland and must win to have a chance to reach the last 16.

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic was asked if they were facing a side ticking over with the precision of Swiss watches.

"We'd really like to talk about their cheese and find their weak spots - the holes - to get the result," he said.

If Serbia win the Group G game on Friday at Stadium 974, they could qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

The Swiss, meanwhile, need only a draw if Cameroon do not beat Brazil.

"We knew after the [group stage] draw was held that Brazil is an entirely different dimension and we would be fighting for second place with Cameroon and Switzerland. These forecasts brought us to this point," said Stojkovic.

"We knew the match with Switzerland would be of major importance as the last one in the group, and this is what we're now faced with. We've witnessed a lot of surprises at this World Cup, but we will be ready."

Stojkovic said Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is fit but would not confirm if he would be named in the starting line-up.

Vlahovic has started on the bench in both games so far, with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic spearheading the attack.

"Vlahovic is ready for the match and his physical state is a lot better than it was when we came to Doha. He could start tomorrow [Friday] but I cannot share this with you today," Stojkovic said.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 2nd December 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32105147
2Senegal32015416
3Ecuador31114314
4Qatar300317-60

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England32109277
2USA31202115
3Iran310247-33
4Wales301216-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina32015236
2Poland31112204
3Mexico311123-14
4Saudi Arabia310235-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32016336
2Australia320134-16
3Tunisia31111104
4Denmark301213-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morocco32104137
2Croatia31204135
3Belgium311112-14
4Canada300327-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
View full FIFA World Cup tables

