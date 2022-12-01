Ghana v Uruguay

Last updated on .From the section Football

The only previous meeting between the sides saw Ghana denied a place in the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup by a Luis Suarez handball

Ghana could name the same side which beat South Korea 3-2 in their last match as they seek a victory which would guarantee they reach the last 16.

Uruguay remain without defender Ronald Araujo, who has not played since undergoing thigh surgery in September.

Head coach Diego Alonso switched to a back five for the defeat by Portugal.

He is expected to revert to a more attacking formation in a match his side must win to have a chance of reaching the knockout phase.

The big issue for everyone in this group is that the runner-up goes through, but probably faces Brazil next.

My hunch is that Uruguay will get second spot. They gave everything in their defeat by Portugal and that desperation might bring them more joy here, although Ghana do carry a goal threat.

Prediction: 1-2

