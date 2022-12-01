South Korea v Portugal

Last updated on .From the section Football

Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes made his debut in World Cup qualifying last year

TEAM NEWS

South Korea may start their must-win game against Portugal without key defender Kim Min-jae - he was taken off in injury time of the defeat against Ghana with a suspected calf problem.

Hwang Hee-chan is yet to feature due to a hamstring injury and he remains a major doubt.

Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes has been ruled out of the tournament after he sustained a thigh injury against Uruguay.

Raphael Guerreiro is likely to come in.

Danilo Pereira is sidelined after he suffered broken ribs during a training session, while Otavio also missed Portugal's second game due to injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Portugal are already through but could still lose out on top spot.

They will not want to run the risk of playing Brazil next, but their goal difference is three better than Ghana so they may think it is worth the gamble and rest some players.

If they do, that might give South Korea a chance.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

The only previous meeting between South Korea and Portugal was at the 2002 World Cup. The co-hosts won 1-0 through a goal by Park Ji-Sung after a Portugal team including South Korea head coach Paulo Bento had João Pinto and Beto sent off.

South Korea have been eliminated in the group stage in eight of their 10 previous World Cup appearances.

Portugal have found the net in eight successive World Cup games, their best-ever scoring run in the competition.

They have won their opening two matches for the third time - on the previous two occasions, in 1966 and 2006, they won their final group fixture and went on to reach the semi-finals.

