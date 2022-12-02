Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Giakoumakis, Rangers, Wilson, Hearts, Rowles
Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express)
Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record)
And Celtic have been linked with Dutch striker Said Hamulic of Polish club Stal Mielec. (Scotsman - subscription required)
New Celtic signing Yuki Kobayashi says he is expected to be a "strong defender at centre-back and to help the build-up and support our playing style". (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Celtic midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura sold Kobayashi on a move to Celtic.(Herald - subscription required)
Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Spurs manager Antonio Conte may look to sign Celtic's right-back Josip Juranovic.(OLBG)
Ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup expects midfielder Glen Kamara to be central to new manager Michael Beale's plans. (Record)
Rangers director of football Ross Wilson has defended the club's signing and contract policy. (Sun)
Wilson is "absolutely sure" he has delivered on his mandate, while accepting there is "a load of work to do" in future transfer windows. (Record)
Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to offer teen right-back Jack Wylie a new contract to fend off interest from England's Premier League. (Sun)
VAR will be used at six of the 16 Scottish Cup fourth round ties. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Ex-Aberdeen manager Alex Smith backs Dons forwards Bojan Miovski and Luis Lopes to bring success to the club this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson believes defender Kye Rowles could make the Tynecastle club £2m but that value could rise to £10m if he performs well against Argentina's Lionel Messi for Australia at the World Cup. (Record)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not expect a busy transfer window in January. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Meanwhile, Hearts reserve goalkeeper Zander Clark is inspired by first choice Craig Gordon's work-rate and longevity. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Adapting his work-life balance made St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson a better manager, he says. (Courier - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson intends to maintain his game plan with away games against Rangers and Hearts on the horizon. (Record)
Johnson is adamant Hibs are moving in the right direction. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)