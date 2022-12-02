Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic striker Georgos Giakoumakis could leave the club in January after talks over a new contract stalled. (Express) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton expects manager Ange Postecoglou to have good replacement lined up if Giakoumakis leaves. (Record) external-link

And Celtic have been linked with Dutch striker Said Hamulic of Polish club Stal Mielec. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

New Celtic signing Yuki Kobayashi says he is expected to be a "strong defender at centre-back and to help the build-up and support our playing style". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura sold Kobayashi on a move to Celtic.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Spurs manager Antonio Conte may look to sign Celtic's right-back Josip Juranovic.(OLBG) external-link

Ex-Rangers attacker Brian Laudrup expects midfielder Glen Kamara to be central to new manager Michael Beale's plans. (Record) external-link

Rangers director of football Ross Wilson has defended the club's signing and contract policy. (Sun) external-link

Wilson is "absolutely sure" he has delivered on his mandate, while accepting there is "a load of work to do" in future transfer windows. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers are expected to offer teen right-back Jack Wylie a new contract to fend off interest from England's Premier League. (Sun) external-link

VAR will be used at six of the 16 Scottish Cup fourth round ties. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Aberdeen manager Alex Smith backs Dons forwards Bojan Miovski and Luis Lopes to bring success to the club this season. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian attacker Ryan Stevenson believes defender Kye Rowles could make the Tynecastle club £2m but that value could rise to £10m if he performs well against Argentina's Lionel Messi for Australia at the World Cup. (Record) external-link

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson does not expect a busy transfer window in January. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, Hearts reserve goalkeeper Zander Clark is inspired by first choice Craig Gordon's work-rate and longevity. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Adapting his work-life balance made St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson a better manager, he says. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson intends to maintain his game plan with away games against Rangers and Hearts on the horizon. (Record) external-link