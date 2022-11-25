Close menu

World Cup 2022: Wales reaching last 16 will be difficult - Gareth Bale after loss to Iran

Last updated on .From the section Walescomments113

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Wales captain Gareth Bale has said qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup "will be difficult" after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Iran.

Robert Page's side have one point from two games and must beat England to stand any chance of progressing.

Stoppage-time goals by Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian sealed the defeat for Wales, who also had goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey sent off.

"It's gutting - there's no other way to say it," Bale said.

Manager Page was scathing in his assessment of Wales' performance, which he described as "nowhere near the levels we've set".

He added: "When there are so many off days, there is only one outcome. It's a difficult changing room at the minute, but we will be ready [against England]."

Bale struggled to make any impact against a rejuvenated Iran, who bounced back from their opening 6-2 defeat by England with a vibrant performance.

So often Wales' talisman, Bale had the fewest touches (36) of any outfield player who was on for the whole game, and managed only one shot on goal.

He also received the lowest score in BBC Sport's player rater for his performance (2.56), with team-mate Aaron Ramsey only slightly above him on 2.63.

"We fought till the end but it's difficult when you go down to 10 men in the World Cup against good teams," Bale added.

"We have to keep going and we have to pick ourselves up straight away. It will be difficult now, but we have to try to beat England - it's as simple as that."

'Wales can't keep relying on Bale'

Bale's negligible influence was picked apart by BBC pundits, with former Wales defender James Collins saying the captain will be aware his performance "was not what we'd expect".

The former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward moved to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC in the summer, but has only started two games in the United States.

He was also quiet in Wales' opener against the USA, but scored a late penalty to rescue a draw.

And concerns are building about Wales' possible over-dependence on the 33-year-old.

"We can't keep relying on Bale to dig us out of trouble by doing something magic or scoring a worldie goal," said Collins on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"He knows he has not performed to the levels we're used to and we expect more."

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin went further, saying: "If his name was not Gareth Bale, he would have been taken off in the game and he would not play in the next.

"He had no impact and did not try to go past anybody. We know Bale from the past and that did not look like the same guy."

BBC Sport app banner

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

BBC Sport bannerBBC Sounds logo

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds

Around the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

114 comments

  • Comment posted by bencat, today at 13:21

    I really wanted to support the welsh today, being english dont often say that. But that was trash, ramsey looks like he retired 4 years ago, some awful performances considering how much was on the line

    • Reply posted by Papa Bear, today at 13:27

      Papa Bear replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by Dandog, today at 13:18

    What about world class Bale - never lets us down and all that. Yawn

  • Comment posted by clarxpi, today at 13:16

    Ok, it's great to finally be at the party but that was a very poor performance against Iran. Not taking anything away from Iran, they were way better than us in every respect, including referee management. USA be warned.

    • Reply posted by SBWILL, today at 13:21

      SBWILL replied:
      Why warn the USA

  • Comment posted by Reggie , today at 13:16

    Absolutely no sympathy. Remember the Welsh squad going berserk when Iceland knocked England out if the Euros. Have some back.

    • Reply posted by Annibyniaeth Cymru, today at 13:30

      Annibyniaeth Cymru replied:
      We supported the underdog. Why is that a problem for you buttercup?

  • Comment posted by WalkInThePark, today at 13:15

    Time for Wales to bale and go home.

  • Comment posted by tea bar, today at 13:18

    cry cry cry Delilah

  • Comment posted by chippybradysleftfoot, today at 13:27

    Gareth regularly filmed laughing after England defeats, can’t expect any sympathy from beyond the Valleys. Time to retire from International football too, he was rubbish today.

    • Reply posted by More Like It, today at 13:31

      More Like It replied:
      true to say that another once great player is now a liability when he starts games

  • Comment posted by save the UK, today at 13:22

    He’s never turned up so far, picked on past reputation, time to go. No effort in either game.

  • Comment posted by JohnD, today at 13:23

    Tom Jones, Max Boyce, Ivor the Engin, Noggin the Nog, The Pontypool Front Row, your boys took a hell of a beating.

  • Comment posted by Ebo, today at 13:20

    Difficult? It will be a miracle.

  • Comment posted by RealityBites, today at 13:18

    Such insight, maybe he will play the next game.

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 13:38

    Bale should be too embarrassed to do interviews after his performances so far

    • Reply posted by Mariusz2004, today at 13:42

      Mariusz2004 replied:
      Bale who???? he was as much use as a chocolate cooker in Qatar's desert....

  • Comment posted by Santiago, today at 13:32

    Nice to get that ‘Scotland disaster buzz’ even though we’re not there. Thanks Wales!

  • Comment posted by scotchy, today at 13:15

    Get ya golf clubs out sharpish.

  • Comment posted by Max Whiplash, today at 13:35

    "I don't know why but I just have a habit of turning up in the big moments," boasted Gareth Bale, earlier this week, with a total absence of self-awareness.

    Not so cocky now, is he? I guess "It's only Iran" meant it wasn't big enough for him to bother turning up for.

    • Reply posted by LBRodders, today at 13:39

      LBRodders replied:
      Its coming home lads.

  • Comment posted by Greg, today at 13:29

    Unless Rob Page stops making decisions based on sentiment rather than fitness, the last game against England could be a bloodbath. There are some good young players on the bench being overlooked for steptoe and son a.k.a Bale & Ramsey.

    Surely there best 11 doesn't include them?

  • Comment posted by SoupPlate, today at 13:28

    2 assists for super-sub Joe Allen!

    • Reply posted by Papa Bear, today at 13:30

      Papa Bear replied:
      Ooooh, that's harsh

  • Comment posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 13:26

    It's fine- we only have to beat England and hope other results go our way.

    In all seriousness, it was disappointing to see Ramsey and a few others stay om the pitch as long as they did. Iran were fully deserving of the 3 points and good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by gerrupoutadat, today at 13:25

    Bale retired years ago

  • Comment posted by JAC 74, today at 13:34

    Bale is obviously a great player but the last few years of playing very little football hasnt helped him stay as fit and sharp as he should be. He chose money over football by staying at Madrid when they clearly didnt want him anymore he should have left and he would still be a multimillionaire at a top club.

    • Reply posted by GerryS, today at 13:44

      GerryS replied:
      One word……GREED!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa World Cup 2022

Also in Sport