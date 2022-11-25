Karl Robinson's Oxford United side have only won three of their 10 home games in League One this season

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson says his side have to "get rid of negative energy" if they are to improve their home form.

The U's are currently 13th in League One and unbeaten in their past six games, with two wins and four draws.

But they have only won three of their 10 home games so far this season.

"Over the last three years our home form has improved, but this year it's been poor," Robinson told BBC Radio Oxford's Five-Minute Fans Forum.

"We're looking at ways to improve that. First and foremost we have to play better. You have to make people excited before you get the support."

Oxford have steadily improved following a slow start to a season that has been hampered by injuries.

They have claimed just 12 points from a possible 30 at the Kassam Stadium and Robinson knows that needs to change if his side is to be in the play-off mix.

"We feel that some of our form has been quite negative. But we do feel that the longer the season goes on people will enjoy watching us play," he said.

"We need to get rid of negative energy from ourselves first and make sure we put in positive performances and win games - then all of a sudden things start turning around."

Oxford host fellow League One side Exeter City in the second round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with the winner potentially facing Premier League opposition if they progress.

"This football club is in a fantastic place but not because of me. It's in a fantastic place because of people who sit above us, people who sit alongside me and people who sit underneath who work incredibly hard," Robinson said.

"Yes I sometimes think I could have done better. Yes I could have done something a little bit different. But all these questions come in hindsight and I reflect and understand the mistakes that I've made.

"Anyone who works here will tell you this isn't about one individuals ego, it is about a club and the direction that we are travelling in, a direction of an ownership that wants to be successful."