World Cup 2022: Wales 0-2 Iran - Magic moments run out for Bale and Ramsey

By Dafydd PritchardBBC Sport Wales in Doha

Last updated on

Fifa World Cup
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

When Wales manager Robert Page, disconsolate after his side's World Cup loss to Iran, bemoaned that this was one of the games when they could not "carry one or two players if they have off days", it was not difficult to work out who he meant.

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are two giants of Welsh football, architects of this golden era which has brought their country two European Championships and a first World Cup for 64 years.

Bale, the nation's captain, all-time leading scorer in men's football and now its most-capped male player with 110 appearances, is by most people's reckoning the greatest player to come from Wales, while Ramsey is not far behind in the rankings.

But during Friday's defeat - which leaves Wales staring at group-stage elimination in Qatar - these two stellar talents were reduced to near bystanders.

"We weren't in the game at all," said Page.

"You can carry one or two players if they have off days but, when the majority of the team are not quite at it, there's only going to be one outcome unfortunately."

As was the case in Wales' opening draw with the United States, much of this encounter passed Bale and Ramsey by.

At 33 and nearly 32 respectively, neither Bale nor Ramsey have been playing regularly for their clubs in recent seasons and, against Iran, that inaction caught up with them.

"That's the problem we always have, asking players who are not playing for their clubs to come and give performance after performance," Page added.

Bale and Ramsey have had quiet matches in the past, only to come alive at the most important moments. Think Bale's penalty against the USA or his free-kick in the play-off final win over Ukraine - both conjured during matches in which he was otherwise well short of his best.

The problem for Wales against Iran - one of their many problems, in fact - was that those magic moments finally ran out.

Both Bale and Ramsey looked tired, struggling to cope with the pace of the game and, on the rare occasions they got the ball, they were unable to do much with it.

They were not helped by Page. Despite saying "lessons had been learned" following the draw with the USA, he chose virtually the same team - striker Kieffer Moore was the only change - and in the same 3-5-2 formation, which did nothing for Bale or Ramsey.

Wales pair Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey
Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey have almost 200 caps for Wales between them

Bale was isolated in attack, while Ramsey was required to sit deeper than he would have liked in the same central midfield trio which had been outplayed by their American counterparts four days earlier.

Ramsey could not curb his natural attacking instincts and, as he pushed forward to try to force the winning goal Wales so desperately craved, he left gaps behind him which Iran exploited.

"I'll always take responsibility for performances," said Page.

"The sending-off didn't help, of course, but at that point we had five forwards on the pitch so couldn't get a defensive shape."

This result was by no means only the fault of Bale, Ramsey or Page - but it felt symbolic that these two iconic players' powers had deserted them at this pivotal moment for Wales.

Bale and Ramsey ended the game with the worst ratings of all Wales players by BBC Sport readers, while social media was awash with criticism.

No amount of sporting disappointment could diminish their legacies as Welsh legends, but it was almost impossible not to wonder in Doha whether or not we were watching the beginning of the end of their illustrious international careers.

Asked if that was the case, Page said: "I don't want to talk about that because we've got to prepare for another game against England, a local derby to finish off with."

That final group game presents Wales with a tall order: win against their fancied opponents - who they have not beaten since 1984 and who are now being tipped by some as World Cup contenders - and then hope the result of Tuesday's other game between the United States and Iran goes their way.

The last time Wales faced England at a major tournament, Bale scored with a signature free-kick which put his side ahead in a Euro 2016 group-stage encounter.

Wales ended up losing that game in Lens, but hit back with victory over Russia to win the group and set in motion a momentous journey to a historic first semi-final.

This time, such a grand comeback looks out of the question. Even with Bale and Ramsey in their ranks, for Wales, the magic moments seem to have run out.

  • Comment posted by gina, today at 16:51

    I'm English but had always supported Wales against other nations. Then at Euro 2016 the Welsh squad were videoed dancing a jig of delight when Iceland knocked out England. I hope the England team are now Morris dancing on the crumbling ruins of the Red Wall. Karma.

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 16:45

    He could've signed for an English club for not a lot of money and played regularly to maintain match fitness ahead of the World Cup but once again the big money and easy life was the option he chose. Only he will know if he regrets some of his choices when he is recounting his career to his grandkids.

  • Comment posted by Mullet, today at 16:45

    In a post match interview, Gareth Bale was quoted as saying "well at least I can work on my golf swing".

  • Comment posted by mike, today at 16:45

    Think its time for Bale to re-arrange his "flag of priorities" and put golf ahead of Wales. I don't have an issue with him sitting back and taking the ridiculous
    salary he got from Real Madrid for not a lot in return, he has sorted his and his families future but pure natural ability (of which he has in abundance) is not enough on the world stage.

  • Comment posted by Word_Volition, today at 16:44

    Ramsey has not played decent football since he left Arsenal....

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 16:44

    Was Bale playing? I didn't notice...

  • Comment posted by BBCneedslivegolf, today at 16:44

    Saw a Classico approx 5 years ago
    Barcelona won deservedly but to my astonishment Bale didn't run himself into the ground in such an important game
    Unless he had the ball was a complete passenger

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 16:43

    Bale and Ramsey are both younger than Ronaldo, Messi and other players at this tournament.

    There personal choices to take pay over playtime in recent years has come back to haunt them.

  • Comment posted by rugbycoach, today at 16:42

    This is poorly written see para 2. I don’t recall Wales winning 2 Euros and a WC?

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 16:41

    They didn't deserve to qualify as Ukraine played them off the park. The referee was a joke. He must have been the only person in the stadium to miss the assault by Hennessey. He then looked at the VAR screen for an eternity. What did he need to confirm the boot is in his face urm just like a kick boxer. Oh then I realised from the Huge FIFA logo on his jersey that he had been appointed by idiots.

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 16:39

    It's really a shame for Wales as they put so much effort into getting to the finals. They deserved better.

  • Comment posted by YQXKORR, today at 16:39

    Quite surprised by the kick off time, the hottest time of the day, it was bound to have seen off Bale and Ramsey and some others by half time

  • Comment posted by steviebhoy72, today at 16:37

    You wouldn’t even class them as a one man team never mind two man. Ramsey was well finished before he went to The Rangers. The fact even they didn’t want him says it all. As for Bale his best days are long gone. Wales don’t have any other stars to replace them. Good for them being here but this will be Wales last tournament for some time now.

  • Comment posted by Jack the Biscuit, today at 16:37

    Magic moments? Yeah they both did a vanishing act in that match.

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 16:35

    Absolute Shocking display played like a bunch of amateurs we have waited 64 years to get to the Word Cup, the least they could to is show some passion.

  • Comment posted by Archie Pooch, today at 16:34

    Bale has been taking the mickey for the past few years. His attitude at Real Madrid and Spurs was poor. He used his clubs just to keep fit for Wales. This cavalier attitude was sure to catch up with him at some stage and today was the day. No sympathy for him at all. What a waste of talent.

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 16:46

      mike replied:
      Think its time for Bale to re-arrange his "flag of priorities" and put golf ahead of Wales. I don't have an issue with him sitting back and taking the ridiculous salary he got from Real Madrid for not a lot in return, he has sorted his and his families future but pure natural ability (of which he has in abundance) is not enough on the world stage.

  • Comment posted by BalthazarAsquith, today at 16:32

    Well it was only Wales

  • Comment posted by Kashuken, today at 16:32

    The problem is the entire team, they are not willing to run.
    1st goal , poor clearance but only 1 out of the 7defenders decided to close down the shot.
    2nd goal only 2 defenders, iran had 4 attackers by the time they reached the goal and the rest were jogging back.

    Bale and Ramsey are past there best but if the rest of the team are not willing to put in a shift then it just compounds the issue.

  • Comment posted by General Chitchat, today at 16:32

    If you can't pass the football you aren't going to score. Woeful, you can blame the manager all you like but it is down to players at the end of the day.

