Last updated on .From the section Wales

Gareth Bale, Wales' most-capped male player and leading goalscorer, was given a rating of just 2.56 out of 10 by BBC Sport website users for his performance against Iran

Fifa World Cup Host nation : Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details

Is it time to keep the faith - or time for change? Who will you pick in your Wales XI to face England on Tuesday?

Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey are Welsh legends, but they ranked as the bottom two in your player-rater for Friday's defeat against Iran.

Unthinkable as it may seem, will you leave them out for a final group game that Wales must win to have any chance of staying in the World Cup?

And if so, who would you turn to instead against old rivals?

There will have to be a change in goal. Wayne Hennessey is suspended after his red card in the 2-0 loss against Iran.

Ben Davies was voted Wales' best player on Friday - albeit with a rating of just 4.14 out of 10 - so his position seems fairly solid, while Joe Allen's return from injury as a substitute might give you grounds for optimism.

But elsewhere will you consider giving fresh faces such as Brennan Johnson a chance to start in place of some of those iconic Welsh figures of recent years?

Once you have submitted which players you think should start against England, remember to share it on social media using #bbcfootball.