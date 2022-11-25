Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan took over as Newport manager in October following James Rowberry's departure from the League Two club

FA Cup second round: Newport County v Derby County Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Sunday, 27 November Time: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales FM in the Newport area and the BBC Sport website and app; report on the BBC Sport website and app

Manager Graham Coughlan has challenged Newport County to strengthen their reputation as giantkillers when they face Derby County in the FA Cup second round on Sunday (15:15 GMT).

The League Two Exiles have enjoyed a string of memorable cup moments in recent seasons.

Coughlan is targeting more of the same against League One heavyweights Derby.

"It's a tremendous competition, one this club has relished in the past," the Irishman said.

"I think most of the special occasions at Rodney Parade have been built around the FA Cup - I think Newport County are well-renowned throughout the country for their FA Cup record. We want to continue that."

Newport famously beat Premier League Leicester City in 2018-19, a run which also saw them humble Middlesbrough before they were beaten by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Leeds United were humbled by Newport the previous season, before the Welsh side forced Tottenham Hotspur to a Wembley replay.

They also took Brighton to a replay in 2021, while Swansea City and Watford are among others who have suffered knockout defeats at Newport in recent seasons.

However, Coughlan, whose side were well beaten in the EFL Cup at Leicester earlier this month, says his team will need "a massive amount of luck" to topple Paul Warne's Derby.

"We are on television and we have a chance to showcase what we are all about, but we have got to turn up and put our best foot forward," he added.

"Derby are very strong. They have a lot of international talent - two [players] who are standout for me are Conor Hourihane and David McGoldrick, as they represent the Republic of Ireland.

"There are a number of them who will consider themselves unlucky not to be at the World Cup, and instead to be coming to Rodney Parade for an FA Cup game.

"But we have to look after ourselves. We have to make sure our game-plan is carried out, because otherwise these big teams, if the smell a weakness, they will go for it and cut you open."

Newport go into the tie with injury issues, with Priestley Farquharson, James Clarke, Cam Norman, Adam Lewis, Aaron Wildig and Offrande Zanzala all set to miss out.