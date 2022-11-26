Last updated on .From the section Football

Paul Wotton's side are still four points clear of third-placed Chesham United with a game in hand

Truro City's 16-game unbeaten start to the season came to an end as they lost 3-1 at third-placed Chesham United in Southern League Premier South.

Jordan Edwards put the hosts ahead after 20 minutes.

He doubled the tally 12 minutes later with a penalty after Ed Palmer had been sent off for a challenge in the box.

Tobias Braney made it 3-0 just before half time while Tyler Harvey pulled one back in the second half before City had Matt Wright sent off after 87 minutes.

Truro did have chances to get closer to their opponents - Connor Riley-Lowe headed over the bar with nine minutes left while Tyler Harvey came close before Wright had a header cleared off the line with six minutes to go.

The White Tigers dropped from the top of the table on Tuesday night after Weston-super-Mare beat Yate Town 4-0 while the Cornish side's trip to Poole Town was postponed due to rain.

But the two-point gap to the Somerset side did not get any bigger after Weston lost 1-0 at mid-table Beaconsfield Town.