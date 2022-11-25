Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Coleraine too strong for table-toppers Larne

Irish Premiership leaders Larne suffered a second defeat in four days as Coleraine made them pay for a lacklustre display with a 2-0 away win.

Striker Matthew Shevlin headed the Bannsiders into an early lead at Inver Park and Conor McKendry added a second after the break.

Larne could not bounce back after losing at Linfield on Tuesday night.

The defeat means their lead over Cliftonville remains at five points, though the Reds have a game in hand.

Oran Kearney's men remain in sixth position, now five points behind fifth-placed Linfield, who play Crusaders - one place above them - on Saturday evening.

Saturday also sees the Reds host Newry City and third-placed Glentoran travelling to Portadown, while Carrick Rangers entertain Ballymena United and Dungannon Swifts host Glenavon.

At Inver, Shevlin headed home his 11th goal of the campaign to give the visitors the lead in the fourth minute.

Coleraine's leading scorer timed his run to perfection, stooping low to head home McKendry's cross from a quickly-taken free-kick near the touchline, his close-range effort giving Rohan Ferguson no chance in the Larne goal.

Oran Kearney's men doubled their lead in added time at the end of the first half, and this time former Larne man McKendry went from provider to goalscorer.

A clever short corner routine saw the winger exchange passes with Jack O'Mahony before evading a number of challenges and firing a low left-foot shot past an unsighted Ferguson at his near post.

Two up at the break, the visitors produced a disciplined defensive display in the second half to frustrate their opponents, for whom this was just a third defeat of the season.

They did have their chances, Lee Bonis forcing Gareth Deane into a tremendous save following a 25-yard shot and Paul O'Neill blasting over from close range after being set up by his strike partner.

However, Coleraine continued to look dangerous on the counter attack and Shevlin and McKendry both came close to increasing their advantage as time ticked by.

Both managers rang the changes in the closing stages but Coleraine held firm to claim an unlikely three points and a first victory over Larne in over a year.