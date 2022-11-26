Last updated on .From the section Football

Danny Hale scored for the first time in 14 appearances this season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC are still looking for their first home win of the season after they drew 1-1 with Bedfont Sports.

Danny Hale scored his first goal for the islanders after 19 minutes as he struck home the rebound after having his first effort saved.

Bedfont levelled through Steve Ngunga's header six minutes before half time.

Hale forced a good save after an hour before Jacob Fallaize had a 74th-minute goal disallowed for offside after Thomas Dodds' deflected shot.

Bedfont struck the Guernsey crossbar soon after while Keene Domaille saw a free-kick well-saved by Bedfont's Cairo Richards.

The point means Guernsey remain in the bottom three of Isthmian League South Central with two wins from 15 games.