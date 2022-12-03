Close menu
League One
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0CambridgeCambridge United0

Forest Green Rovers v Cambridge United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 5Casey
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4McGeouch
  • 11Boyes
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 17McAllister
  • 28March

Substitutes

  • 8Hendry
  • 10Little
  • 14Matt
  • 18Fiabema
  • 21Wickham
  • 24Thomas
  • 27Bunker

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Mannion
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Jones
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 27Worman
  • 26Knibbs
  • 18Tracey
  • 7Brophy
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 10Smith
  • 13Holden
  • 14Lankester
  • 16Rossi
  • 17Janneh
  • 22Simper
Referee:
James Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamCambridge
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Ben Worman (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Worman (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Brophy (Cambridge United).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Boyes.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Digby.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Harry Boyes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Baily Cargill.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Baily Cargill tries a through ball, but Josh March is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Harry Boyes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  16. Post update

    Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth177822618829
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Exeter207583230226
11Lincoln City196852122-126
12Shrewsbury207581821-326
13Wycombe197482524125
14Bristol Rovers206773134-325
15Cheltenham197481621-525
16Oxford Utd196672521424
17Charlton205963028224
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Cambridge2063111830-1221
20Accrington195591930-1120
21Burton2045112640-1417
22Morecambe202991631-1515
23Forest Green2036111638-2215
24MK Dons1942131729-1214
View full League One table

