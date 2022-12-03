Forest Green Rovers v Cambridge United

Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 5Casey
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 2O'Keeffe
- 7Stevenson
- 4McGeouch
- 11Boyes
- 25Peart-Harris
- 17McAllister
- 28March
Substitutes
- 8Hendry
- 10Little
- 14Matt
- 18Fiabema
- 21Wickham
- 24Thomas
- 27Bunker
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Mannion
- 2Williams
- 15Okedina
- 6Jones
- 11Dunk
- 4Digby
- 27Worman
- 26Knibbs
- 18Tracey
- 7Brophy
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 10Smith
- 13Holden
- 14Lankester
- 16Rossi
- 17Janneh
- 22Simper
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ben Worman (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ben Worman (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corey O'Keeffe (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Brophy (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harry Boyes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Ironside (Cambridge United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Digby.
Post update
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Harry Boyes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Baily Cargill.
Post update
Offside, Forest Green Rovers. Baily Cargill tries a through ball, but Josh March is caught offside.
Post update
Harry Boyes (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Shilow Tracey (Cambridge United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United).
Post update
Foul by Jordan Moore-Taylor (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Harvey Knibbs (Cambridge United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Myles Peart-Harris (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.