League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0Lincoln CityLincoln City0

Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Last updated on

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22DunkleyBooked at 10mins
  • 33Flanagan
  • 6Moore
  • 7Winchester
  • 3Leahy
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 14Street
  • 24Saydee

Substitutes

  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 30Barlow
  • 36Hutchings

Lincoln City

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 22Eyoma
  • 15O'Connor
  • 16Walsh
  • 2Poole
  • 26Virtue
  • 6Sanders
  • 17Robson
  • 7Vernam
  • 18House
  • 27Diamond

Substitutes

  • 9Hopper
  • 21Sørensen
  • 24Roughan
  • 25Davenport
  • 29Wright
  • 34Draper
  • 38Ahui
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamShrewsburyAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away7
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Matty Virtue (Lincoln City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Virtue.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town).

  5. Post update

    Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robert Street (Shrewsbury Town).

  7. Post update

    Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Marko Marosi (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Regan Poole (Lincoln City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town).

  12. Post update

    Ben House (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town).

  14. Post update

    Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Matthew Pennington tries a through ball, but Christian Saydee is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben House (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Marko Marosi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben House (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  19. Booking

    Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth177822618829
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Lincoln City196942121027
11Exeter207583230226
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Shrewsbury206681721-424
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21MK Dons1943121728-1115
22Burton2036112540-1515
23Morecambe202991631-1515
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

