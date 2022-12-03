Shrewsbury Town v Lincoln City

Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22DunkleyBooked at 10mins
- 33Flanagan
- 6Moore
- 7Winchester
- 3Leahy
- 26Shipley
- 20Bayliss
- 14Street
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 18Bloxham
- 30Barlow
- 36Hutchings
Lincoln City
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Rushworth
- 22Eyoma
- 15O'Connor
- 16Walsh
- 2Poole
- 26Virtue
- 6Sanders
- 17Robson
- 7Vernam
- 18House
- 27Diamond
Substitutes
- 9Hopper
- 21Sørensen
- 24Roughan
- 25Davenport
- 29Wright
- 34Draper
- 38Ahui
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Matty Virtue (Lincoln City).
Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Lincoln City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matty Virtue.
Foul by Taylor Moore (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Street (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Joe Walsh (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marko Marosi (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Regan Poole (Lincoln City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Charles Vernam (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Ben House (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Jack Diamond (Lincoln City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Shrewsbury Town. Matthew Pennington tries a through ball, but Christian Saydee is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ben House (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles Vernam.
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
Attempt missed. Ben House (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cheyenne Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town).
Match report to follow.