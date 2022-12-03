Close menu
League One
MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0BurtonBurton Albion0

Milton Keynes Dons v Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

MK Dons

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Cumming
  • 2Watson
  • 5O'Hora
  • 4Tucker
  • 21Harvie
  • 28Devoy
  • 6McEachran
  • 20Burns
  • 16Grant
  • 11Holland
  • 10Eisa

Substitutes

  • 8Robson
  • 9Grigg
  • 14Johnson
  • 19Barry
  • 22Lawrence
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 33Jules

Burton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 5Hughes
  • 15Ndaba
  • 37Hamer
  • 12Onyango
  • 23Taylor
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 14Adeboyejo
  • 39Kamwa

Substitutes

  • 6Butcher
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 11Smith
  • 19Lakin
  • 24Sinisalo
  • 25Gilligan
  • 45Dodoo
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamMK DonsAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Corrie Ndaba with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jack Tucker.

  6. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darragh Burns (MK Dons) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Conor Grant (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Hughes (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Hamer with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jamie Cumming.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dawson Devoy (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh McEachran with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tyler Onyango.

  14. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

  15. Post update

    Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sam Hughes.

  16. Post update

    Dawson Devoy (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion).

  18. Post update

    Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion).

  20. Post update

    Jack Tucker (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 2
Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth20134339241543
2Ipswich20126239201942
3Sheff Wed20125335161941
4Barnsley1910362516933
5Bolton199552216632
6Peterborough20101935251031
7Derby198652316730
8Portsmouth177822618829
9Port Vale208572328-529
10Lincoln City196942121027
11Exeter207583230226
12Wycombe197482524125
13Bristol Rovers206773134-325
14Cheltenham197481621-525
15Oxford Utd196672521424
16Charlton205963028224
17Shrewsbury206681721-424
18Fleetwood2041152120123
19Accrington195591930-1120
20Cambridge1962111830-1220
21MK Dons1943121728-1115
22Burton2036112540-1515
23Morecambe202991631-1515
24Forest Green1935111638-2214
View full League One table

