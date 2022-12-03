Milton Keynes Dons v Burton Albion

Attempt missed. Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Corrie Ndaba with a cross.
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Cumming
- 2Watson
- 5O'Hora
- 4Tucker
- 21Harvie
- 28Devoy
- 6McEachran
- 20Burns
- 16Grant
- 11Holland
- 10Eisa
Substitutes
- 8Robson
- 9Grigg
- 14Johnson
- 19Barry
- 22Lawrence
- 23Ravizzoli
- 33Jules
Burton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Garratt
- 2Brayford
- 5Hughes
- 15Ndaba
- 37Hamer
- 12Onyango
- 23Taylor
- 4Oshilaja
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 14Adeboyejo
- 39Kamwa
Substitutes
- 6Butcher
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 11Smith
- 19Lakin
- 24Sinisalo
- 25Gilligan
- 45Dodoo
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jack Tucker.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Attempt blocked. Darragh Burns (MK Dons) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Conor Grant (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Sam Hughes (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Hamer with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Jamie Cumming.
Attempt saved. Dawson Devoy (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Josh McEachran with a cross.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Tyler Onyango.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Sam Hughes.
Dawson Devoy (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tyler Onyango (Burton Albion).
Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion).
Jack Tucker (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match report to follow.