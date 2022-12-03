Accrington Stanley v Oxford United

AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|20
|13
|4
|3
|39
|24
|15
|43
|2
|Ipswich
|20
|12
|6
|2
|39
|20
|19
|42
|3
|Sheff Wed
|20
|12
|5
|3
|35
|16
|19
|41
|4
|Barnsley
|19
|10
|3
|6
|25
|16
|9
|33
|5
|Bolton
|19
|9
|5
|5
|22
|16
|6
|32
|6
|Peterborough
|20
|10
|1
|9
|35
|25
|10
|31
|7
|Derby
|19
|8
|6
|5
|23
|16
|7
|30
|8
|Portsmouth
|17
|7
|8
|2
|26
|18
|8
|29
|9
|Port Vale
|20
|8
|5
|7
|23
|28
|-5
|29
|10
|Exeter
|20
|7
|5
|8
|32
|30
|2
|26
|11
|Lincoln City
|19
|6
|8
|5
|21
|22
|-1
|26
|12
|Shrewsbury
|20
|7
|5
|8
|18
|21
|-3
|26
|13
|Wycombe
|19
|7
|4
|8
|25
|24
|1
|25
|14
|Bristol Rovers
|20
|6
|7
|7
|31
|34
|-3
|25
|15
|Cheltenham
|19
|7
|4
|8
|16
|21
|-5
|25
|16
|Oxford Utd
|19
|6
|6
|7
|25
|21
|4
|24
|17
|Charlton
|20
|5
|9
|6
|30
|28
|2
|24
|18
|Fleetwood
|20
|4
|11
|5
|21
|20
|1
|23
|19
|Cambridge
|20
|6
|3
|11
|18
|30
|-12
|21
|20
|Accrington
|19
|5
|5
|9
|19
|30
|-11
|20
|21
|Burton
|20
|4
|5
|11
|26
|40
|-14
|17
|22
|Morecambe
|20
|2
|9
|9
|16
|31
|-15
|15
|23
|Forest Green
|20
|3
|6
|11
|16
|38
|-22
|15
|24
|MK Dons
|19
|4
|2
|13
|17
|29
|-12
|14
