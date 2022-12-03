Rochdale v Harrogate Town

RochdaleRochdale15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|20
|15
|3
|2
|32
|12
|20
|48
|2
|Stevenage
|20
|13
|4
|3
|31
|16
|15
|43
|3
|Northampton
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|20
|14
|38
|4
|Barrow
|20
|11
|1
|8
|27
|24
|3
|34
|5
|Carlisle
|20
|8
|9
|3
|30
|20
|10
|33
|6
|Bradford
|20
|9
|6
|5
|26
|19
|7
|33
|7
|Swindon
|19
|8
|7
|4
|24
|19
|5
|31
|8
|Walsall
|20
|8
|6
|6
|25
|17
|8
|30
|9
|Mansfield
|19
|9
|3
|7
|27
|26
|1
|30
|10
|Salford
|20
|8
|5
|7
|20
|18
|2
|29
|11
|Doncaster
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|27
|-4
|28
|12
|Wimbledon
|20
|7
|6
|7
|24
|24
|0
|27
|13
|Tranmere
|19
|7
|5
|7
|19
|16
|3
|26
|14
|Stockport
|19
|7
|4
|8
|24
|22
|2
|25
|15
|Grimsby
|19
|6
|7
|6
|20
|18
|2
|25
|16
|Crewe
|19
|6
|7
|6
|18
|22
|-4
|25
|17
|Sutton United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|17
|25
|-8
|23
|18
|Newport
|20
|6
|4
|10
|20
|23
|-3
|22
|19
|Crawley
|19
|4
|6
|9
|20
|30
|-10
|18
|20
|Harrogate
|19
|4
|4
|11
|20
|29
|-9
|16
|21
|Rochdale
|19
|4
|3
|12
|13
|25
|-12
|15
|22
|Gillingham
|20
|2
|9
|9
|6
|21
|-15
|15
|23
|Colchester
|19
|3
|5
|11
|17
|26
|-9
|14
|24
|Hartlepool
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|-18
|12
