League Two
CarlisleCarlisle United0Sutton UnitedSutton United0

Carlisle United v Sutton United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Carlisle

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Holy
  • 17Whelan
  • 6Huntington
  • 22Mellish
  • 20Ellis
  • 8Guy
  • 4Moxon
  • 3Armer
  • 7Gibson
  • 14Dennis
  • 9Edmondson

Substitutes

  • 12Hilton
  • 15Charters
  • 16Sho-Silva
  • 28Devitt
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 32Stretton

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 22Kizzi
  • 6John
  • 24Milsom
  • 20Neufville
  • 15Eastmond
  • 18Lovatt
  • 11Randall-Hurren
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Wilson

Substitutes

  • 3Hart
  • 8Smith
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 21Gambin
  • 23Kendall
  • 27Kouassi
  • 34Ward
Referee:
Lewis Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamCarlisleAway TeamSutton United
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).

  4. Post update

    Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Eastmond with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Louis John.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jack Armer.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153232122048
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089330201033
6Bradford209652619733
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford208572018229
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Wimbledon207672424027
13Tranmere197571916326
14Stockport197482422225
15Grimsby196762018225
16Crewe196761822-425
17Sutton United206591725-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Gillingham20299621-1515
23Colchester1935111726-914
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
