Carlisle United v Sutton United

Omar Bugiel (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Carlisle
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Holy
- 17Whelan
- 6Huntington
- 22Mellish
- 20Ellis
- 8Guy
- 4Moxon
- 3Armer
- 7Gibson
- 14Dennis
- 9Edmondson
Substitutes
- 12Hilton
- 15Charters
- 16Sho-Silva
- 28Devitt
- 29Harris
- 30Kelly
- 32Stretton
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 7Boldewijn
- 22Kizzi
- 6John
- 24Milsom
- 20Neufville
- 15Eastmond
- 18Lovatt
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 9Bugiel
- 25Wilson
Substitutes
- 3Hart
- 8Smith
- 19Fadahunsi
- 21Gambin
- 23Kendall
- 27Kouassi
- 34Ward
- Referee:
- Lewis Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).
Post update
Foul by Craig Eastmond (Sutton United).
Post update
Callum Guy (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Donovan Wilson (Sutton United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Craig Eastmond with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Carlisle United. Conceded by Louis John.
Post update
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Jack Armer.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.