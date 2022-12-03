Gillingham v Salford City

Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Max Ehmer.
Line-ups
Gillingham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Turner
- 2Alexander
- 4Wright
- 5Ehmer
- 14McKenzie
- 16Jefferies
- 6Williams
- 22Green
- 11Reeves
- 24Kashket
- 9Mandron
Substitutes
- 7MacDonald
- 8O'Keefe
- 19Walker
- 21Adelakun
- 23Baggott
- 29Gbode
- 33Holtam
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1King
- 24Bolton
- 42Vassell
- 25Nartey
- 3Touray
- 7Watson
- 6Watt
- 19Tolaj
- 9Hendry
- 10Bailey
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 4Lowe
- 8Lund
- 12Chapman
- 16Galbraith
- 18McAleny
- 22Jenkins
- 26Leak
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Odin Bailey (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorent Tolaj.
Attempt saved. Jordan Green (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Kashket.
Lorent Tolaj (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Green.
Attempt missed. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Kashket.
Foul by Dom Jefferies (Gillingham).
Odin Bailey (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shaun Williams (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lorent Tolaj (Salford City).
Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Watson (Salford City).
Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cheye Alexander following a set piece situation.
Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliot Watt (Salford City).
Attempt missed. Lorent Tolaj (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom King.
Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dom Jefferies.
Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Reeves with a cross following a corner.
