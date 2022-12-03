Close menu
League Two
GillinghamGillingham0SalfordSalford City0

Gillingham v Salford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Turner
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 5Ehmer
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16Jefferies
  • 6Williams
  • 22Green
  • 11Reeves
  • 24Kashket
  • 9Mandron

Substitutes

  • 7MacDonald
  • 8O'Keefe
  • 19Walker
  • 21Adelakun
  • 23Baggott
  • 29Gbode
  • 33Holtam

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1King
  • 24Bolton
  • 42Vassell
  • 25Nartey
  • 3Touray
  • 7Watson
  • 6Watt
  • 19Tolaj
  • 9Hendry
  • 10Bailey
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 12Chapman
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 22Jenkins
  • 26Leak
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Odin Bailey (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorent Tolaj.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Green (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Kashket.

  4. Post update

    Lorent Tolaj (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Reeves (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordan Green.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie McKenzie (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Scott Kashket.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dom Jefferies (Gillingham).

  9. Post update

    Odin Bailey (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Shaun Williams (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lorent Tolaj (Salford City).

  12. Post update

    Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Watson (Salford City).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Max Ehmer (Gillingham) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cheye Alexander following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Jordan Green (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Salford City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lorent Tolaj (Salford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matt Smith with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Tom King.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Reeves (Gillingham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Dom Jefferies.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shaun Williams (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ben Reeves with a cross following a corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153232122048
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089330201033
6Bradford209652619733
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford208572018229
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Wimbledon207672424027
13Tranmere197571916326
14Stockport197482422225
15Grimsby196762018225
16Crewe196761822-425
17Sutton United206591725-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Gillingham20299621-1515
23Colchester1935111726-914
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC