Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Foul by Harry Chapman (Bradford City).
Line-ups
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Vigouroux
- 12Brown
- 19Beckles
- 5Happe
- 2James
- 18Pratley
- 14Moncur
- 15El Mizouni
- 7Smyth
- 23Kelman
- 11Archibald
Substitutes
- 1Sargeant
- 4Ogie
- 8Clay
- 10Sotiriou
- 13Wareham
- 16Drinan
- 24Sweeney
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 5Platt
- 15Odusina
- 14Foulds
- 11Gilliead
- 6Smallwood
- 12Banks
- 20Chapman
- 32Wright
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 4Songo'o
- 7Angol
- 10Walker
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 19Oliver
- 30Eisa
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leyton Orient. Theo Archibald tries a through ball, but Paul Smyth is caught offside.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tyreik Wright.
Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).
Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leyton Orient. Jordan Brown tries a through ball, but Charlie Kelman is caught offside.
Tyreik Wright (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).
Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient).
Goal!
Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Bradford City 0. Tom James (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by George Moncur following a corner.
Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Timi Odusina.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood following a set piece situation.
Matthew Foulds (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).
Offside, Leyton Orient. Lawrence Vigouroux tries a through ball, but Charlie Kelman is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyreik Wright.
Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Bradford City 0. Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Archibald with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.
