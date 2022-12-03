Close menu
League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient2BradfordBradford City0

Leyton Orient v Bradford City

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 12Brown
  • 19Beckles
  • 5Happe
  • 2James
  • 18Pratley
  • 14Moncur
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 7Smyth
  • 23Kelman
  • 11Archibald

Substitutes

  • 1Sargeant
  • 4Ogie
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 13Wareham
  • 16Drinan
  • 24Sweeney

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 5Platt
  • 15Odusina
  • 14Foulds
  • 11Gilliead
  • 6Smallwood
  • 12Banks
  • 20Chapman
  • 32Wright
  • 9Cook

Substitutes

  • 4Songo'o
  • 7Angol
  • 10Walker
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 19Oliver
  • 30Eisa
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamLeyton OrientAway TeamBradford
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Harry Chapman (Bradford City).

  2. Post update

    Daniel Happe (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Leyton Orient. Theo Archibald tries a through ball, but Paul Smyth is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Tyreik Wright.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Alex Gilliead (Bradford City).

  6. Post update

    Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Leyton Orient. Jordan Brown tries a through ball, but Charlie Kelman is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Tyreik Wright (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).

  10. Post update

    Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Darren Pratley (Leyton Orient).

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Leyton Orient 2, Bradford City 0. Tom James (Leyton Orient) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by George Moncur following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Leyton Orient. Conceded by Timi Odusina.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Matthew Foulds (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Theo Archibald (Leyton Orient).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Leyton Orient. Lawrence Vigouroux tries a through ball, but Charlie Kelman is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Chapman (Bradford City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tyreik Wright.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Leyton Orient 1, Bradford City 0. Charlie Kelman (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Theo Archibald with a through ball.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Banks (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Gilliead.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153232122048
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089330201033
6Bradford209652619733
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford208572018229
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Wimbledon207672424027
13Tranmere197571916326
14Stockport197482422225
15Grimsby196762018225
16Crewe196761822-425
17Sutton United206591725-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Gillingham20299621-1515
23Colchester1935111726-914
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

