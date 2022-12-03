AFC Wimbledon v Grimsby Town

Attempt missed. Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Kalambayi following a corner.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tzanev
- 20BilerBooked at 34mins
- 30Kalambayi
- 12Towler
- 26Currie
- 4Woodyard
- 19Maghoma
- 11Chislett
- 8Pell
- 10Assal
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 2Gunter
- 13Broome
- 15Pearce
- 18Hudlin
- 24Bendle
- 25Senior
- 29Fisher
Grimsby
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Crocombe
- 2Efete
- 6Waterfall
- 31Maher
- 30Khouri
- 4Green
- 27Kiernan
- 8Holohan
- 15Clifton
- 11Khan
- 10McAtee
Substitutes
- 7Maguire-Drew
- 16Hunt
- 17Morris
- 20Orsi
- 21Simmonds
- 23Pepple
- 26Smith
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.
Attempt blocked. Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Brendan Kiernan.
Attempt missed. Niall Maher (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Waterfall following a corner.
Attempt missed. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Otis Khan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ryley Towler.
Attempt saved. Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoub Assal.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ethan Chislett.
Huseyin Biler (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Huseyin Biler (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt missed. Ryley Towler (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ethan Chislett with a cross following a corner.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michee Efete.
Attempt blocked. Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Huseyin Biler with a cross.
Foul by John McAtee (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
Post update
Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Brendan Kiernan (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Khouri with a cross.
