League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0GrimsbyGrimsby Town0

AFC Wimbledon v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Tzanev
  • 20BilerBooked at 34mins
  • 30Kalambayi
  • 12Towler
  • 26Currie
  • 4Woodyard
  • 19Maghoma
  • 11Chislett
  • 8Pell
  • 10Assal
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 13Broome
  • 15Pearce
  • 18Hudlin
  • 24Bendle
  • 25Senior
  • 29Fisher

Grimsby

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 30Khouri
  • 4Green
  • 27Kiernan
  • 8Holohan
  • 15Clifton
  • 11Khan
  • 10McAtee

Substitutes

  • 7Maguire-Drew
  • 16Hunt
  • 17Morris
  • 20Orsi
  • 21Simmonds
  • 23Pepple
  • 26Smith
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamGrimsby
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Paul Kalambayi following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Luke Waterfall.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.

  4. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Brendan Kiernan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Niall Maher (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Luke Waterfall following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Waterfall (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Otis Khan with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ryley Towler.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh Davison (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayoub Assal.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Ethan Chislett.

  10. Booking

    Huseyin Biler (AFC Wimbledon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Huseyin Biler (AFC Wimbledon).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ryley Towler (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Ethan Chislett with a cross following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Michee Efete.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ayoub Assal (AFC Wimbledon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Huseyin Biler with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Foul by John McAtee (Grimsby Town).

  17. Post update

    Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

  19. Post update

    Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brendan Kiernan (Grimsby Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Evan Khouri with a cross.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient20153232122048
2Stevenage20134331161543
3Northampton19115334201438
4Barrow2011182724334
5Carlisle2089330201033
6Bradford209652619733
7Swindon198742419531
8Walsall208662517830
9Mansfield199372726130
10Salford208572018229
11Doncaster208482327-428
12Wimbledon207672424027
13Tranmere197571916326
14Stockport197482422225
15Grimsby196762018225
16Crewe196761822-425
17Sutton United206591725-823
18Newport2064102023-322
19Crawley194692030-1018
20Harrogate1944112029-916
21Rochdale1943121325-1215
22Gillingham20299621-1515
23Colchester1935111726-914
24Hartlepool1926111634-1812
View full League Two table

