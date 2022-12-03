Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0Chelsea WomenChelsea Women6

Leicester City Women v Chelsea Women

Last updated on .From the section Football

Follow live text coverage of Saturday's Women's Super League action

Line-ups

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lambourne
  • 13SimonSubstituted forBottat 45'minutes
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 23Purfield
  • 10Whelan
  • 3TierneyBooked at 36mins
  • 8Pike
  • 20Goodwin
  • 16Jones
  • 32BakerSubstituted forFlintat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 4Bott
  • 7Flint
  • 12Jones
  • 21Cain
  • 28Levell
  • 34Smith
  • 40Robinson
  • 44Scofield

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 15Périsset
  • 4Bright
  • 16Eriksson
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 14Kirby
  • 5Ingle
  • 21Charles
  • 17Fleming
  • 20Kerr
  • 11Reiten

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 13Svitková
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 27Abdullina
  • 28Cankovic
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicester City WomenAway TeamChelsea Women
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 6. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Molly Pike.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 5.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Natasha Flint replaces Ava Baker.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City Women. Catherine Bott replaces Erin Simon.

  11. Half Time

    First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 5.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).

  14. Post update

    Ava Baker (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 5. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 4. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

  20. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women98012662024
2Man Utd Women87012351821
3Arsenal Women87012141721
4Man City Women7502178915
5West Ham Women84041316-312
6Aston Villa Women84041215-312
7Tottenham Women6303111109
8Everton Women8305710-39
9Brighton Women72141026-167
10Liverpool Women8125916-75
11Reading Women8116920-114
12Leicester City Women9009223-210
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories