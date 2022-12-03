Leicester City Women v Chelsea Women

Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lambourne
- 13SimonSubstituted forBottat 45'minutes
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 23Purfield
- 10Whelan
- 3TierneyBooked at 36mins
- 8Pike
- 20Goodwin
- 16Jones
- 32BakerSubstituted forFlintat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Vance
- 4Bott
- 7Flint
- 12Jones
- 21Cain
- 28Levell
- 34Smith
- 40Robinson
- 44Scofield
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 15Périsset
- 4Bright
- 16Eriksson
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 14Kirby
- 5Ingle
- 21Charles
- 17Fleming
- 20Kerr
- 11Reiten
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 10James
- 13Svitková
- 22Cuthbert
- 27Abdullina
- 28Cankovic
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 6. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Molly Pike.
Post update
Attempt missed. Millie Bright (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jessie Fleming (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Second Half
Second Half begins Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 5.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Natasha Flint replaces Ava Baker.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City Women. Catherine Bott replaces Erin Simon.
Half Time
First Half ends, Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 5.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Sam Kerr tries a through ball, but Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Ève Périsset (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Ava Baker (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 5. Sam Kerr (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 4. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City Women 0, Chelsea Women 3. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Guro Reiten.
Post update
Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.