The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Manchester United Women v Aston Villa Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 19Leon
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 32Baggaley
  • 37Staniforth

Aston Villa Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 15Patten
  • 14Turner
  • 33Pacheco
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 6Corsie
  • 10Dali
  • 18Gregory
  • 8Daly
  • 7Lehmann

Substitutes

  • 9Gielnik
  • 16McLoughlin
  • 21Leat
  • 26Goodwin
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamMan Utd WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Nikita Parris.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Freya Gregory with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Anna Patten.

  11. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  14. Post update

    Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  17. Post update

    Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women87012051521
2Chelsea Women87012061421
3Arsenal Women76012041618
4Man City Women7502178915
5Aston Villa Women84041212012
6West Ham Women84041316-312
7Tottenham Women6303111109
8Everton Women730479-29
9Brighton Women72141026-167
10Liverpool Women8125916-75
11Reading Women8116920-114
12Leicester City Women8008217-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

