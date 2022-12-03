Manchester United Women v Aston Villa Women

Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22Parris
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 17García
- 19Leon
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 6Corsie
- 10Dali
- 18Gregory
- 8Daly
- 7Lehmann
Substitutes
- 9Gielnik
- 16McLoughlin
- 21Leat
- 26Goodwin
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Nikita Parris.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Alessia Russo is caught offside.
Ona Batlle (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 2, Aston Villa Women 0. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ella Toone.
Attempt missed. Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Freya Gregory with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Hannah Blundell.
Attempt blocked. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
Attempt saved. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Anna Patten.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Freya Gregory (Aston Villa Women).
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Nikita Parris (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leah Galton.
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Aston Villa Women 0. Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from very close range to the top left corner.