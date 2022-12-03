Close menu
National League
Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United0DorkingDorking Wanderers1

Maidenhead United v Dorking Wanderers



Line-ups

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Gyollai
  • 2Asare
  • 5Kpekawa
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 24Massey
  • 6Clerima
  • 7Barratt
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 17Smith
  • 27Adams
  • 14Acquah

Substitutes

  • 9McCoulsky
  • 11Sparkes
  • 19Upward
  • 20Arthur
  • 23Clifton

Dorking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 41Walsh
  • 22Fuller
  • 5Harris
  • 11McShane
  • 6McManus
  • 33Cook
  • 17Taylor
  • 34Pattenden
  • 16Wheeler
  • 24Ottaway
  • 9Seager

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 4El-Abd
  • 7Muitt
  • 20Gallagher
  • 23Jebb
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Maidenhead United 0, Dorking Wanderers 1. Ryan Seager (Dorking Wanderers).

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County21146151183348
2Wrexham21145252183447
3Chesterfield20125340231741
4Woking21114634201437
5Barnet2111373938136
6Southend2297629191034
7Solihull Moors2187633231031
8Eastleigh229492627-131
9Bromley218672826230
10Dag & Red208663435-130
11Wealdstone218582329-629
12Boreham Wood207762320328
13Dorking218493745-828
14Maidenhead United2283112127-627
15Halifax217591726-926
16Altrincham226882939-1026
17York226792323025
18Aldershot2173112833-524
19Maidstone United2266102644-1824
20Yeovil2241171721-423
21Gateshead213992534-918
22Oldham194691727-1018
23Torquay2237122443-1916
24Scunthorpe2236132745-1815
View full National League table

